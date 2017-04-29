Hunt survives injury scare in Reds loss

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

Karmichael Hunt continues to mount a compelling case for Wallabies selection after surviving an injury scare in Queensland’s heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the NSW Waratahs.

Hunt crossed for a try and played a hand in another as he dominated his match-up with incumbent Test fullback Israel Folau before hobbling off the field in the dying moments.

Initial fears were that he had suffered a serious injury but Reds coach Nick Stiles said he’d copped a simple knock to the knee.

“It was a fair whack and I think he was a little bit stressed about it when it first happened,” Stiles said.

“He said it feels really good so we won’t even get a scan.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika – an unabashed Hunt fan – would be relieved at the news.

Folau has been down on the form that made him one of the most damaging ball runners in the game, while Hunt is getting better and better and firming for a key role in Australia’s June Test campaign.

The Wallabies take on Fiji in Melbourne on June 10, before games against Scotland in Sydney and Italy at Suncorp Stadium.

With 2016 Wallabies rookie of the year Dane Haylett-Petty in doubt with a torn hamstring, there is a strong case to move Folau back to the wing or out of the starting side entirely to make room for the in-form Hunt.

“He played really well, again carried the ball strongly, gives us real confidence in the team and looks dangerous whenever he gets it,” Stiles said.

Looming up in support after a Scott Higginbotham break in the 12th minute on Saturday, Hunt scored for the second Super Rugby game in a row.

His combination with flyhalf Quade Cooper grows with each game and the two joined forces to put boom lock Lukhan Tui over in the 23rd minute.

Hunt racked up 84 metres with a number of damaging runs and was ferocious in defence.

Folau remains the puzzle in the Wallabies backline.

The 52-Test superstar has only shown glimpses of the brilliance that won him consecutive John Eales Medals as the best Wallaby in 2014 and 2015.

With no quality ball coming his way against the Reds he struggled to get himself involved.