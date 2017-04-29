Magnficent Manly soar over rubbish Rabbits

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

Manly have dominated a poor Souths side winning 46-8 at Allianz Stadium, in a game that was hardly a contest from start to finish.

The Rabbitohs started well earning a penalty and two points early in the contest. However, after that Manly simply dominated the entire match, scoring 30 unanswered points in the first half after a terrific team effort.

The likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Blake Green, Dylan Walker, Akuila Uate and more were simply unbeatable tonight crushing a disappointing Souths outfit who looked fatigued and frustrated.

Lawrence scored first for Manly after rampaging through a poor Rabbitohs defence. Curtis Sironen and Jorge Taufua then scored back-to-back tries after some great and disciplined attacking by the Eagles.

Before long is was 20-2 after Walker, who was terrific all night, set up Uate to score in the corner. This would become a reoccurring theme in the match. Trbojevic added insult to injury late to make it 30-2 at Half time

The second half was slightly more contested with the Rabbits scoring early to make it 8-28 with plenty of time left. However, poor play by the Rabbits gave Manly plenty of chances who went on to score try after try with Uate scoring four overall to win the match convincingly.

