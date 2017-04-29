No Glory for Perth as Sydney FC book home grand final

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Keeper finds the back of the next from his own box to seal win

Sydney FC will host a Grand Final for the first time since season 2005/06 after prevailing in a tumultuous Semi-Final against Perth Glory in front of just under 22,000 at the Sydney Football Stadium.

The pressure was on Sydney FC to perform and perform they did. It was only fitting that the Premiers would find themselves in the Grand Final after a brilliant season and excellent performance again tonight.

Sydney progress through to their fourth Grand Final after putting three goals past the Glory in a fiery contest in the Harbour City.

Perth came in as massive underdogs however certainly held their own for much of the opening half which was very much an arm wrestle.

Both sides played very cautiously and patient, not taking any audacious risks early in the match.

That was until Josh Brillante unloaded with an absolute rocket of a goal from well outside the box which sent the home fans into raptures and opened the contest right up.

Liam Reddy was then forced into a number of saves following the goal as Sydney looked to bury the Glory almost immediately after scoring their first.

Sydney were rewarded for their persistence but the goal did not come without controversy. Jordy Buijs made a blistering run into the box before slotting the ball home which was followed by the linesman raising his flag.

The offside was called on Bobo whom the linesman believed interfered with the play by blocking Djulbic. Referee Peter Green wasted no time in calling on the Video Assistant who confirmed the goal to Perth’s disagreement.

To everyone’s surprise the system was then referred to again minutes later.

The linesman had ruled Holosko’s headed goal as offside but the Video Assistant, when called upon again, made the right decision and awarded the goal.

Perth did have a number of chances early in the second half in attempt of igniting a comeback which included Andy Keogh hitting the post, however it was just not meant to be for the Glory

Sydney must also be praised for their defensive efforts tonight. The Sky Blues were tremendous in nullifying the likes of Castro and Taggart who have instrumental for the Glory all season.

The Sky Blues the deserved winners after controlling a large portion of the match.

Sydney’s opponents will be decided in tomorrows second Semi-Final between Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar, two sides that know what it takes to make and win a Grand Final.

Final score

Sydney FC 3

Perth Glory 0