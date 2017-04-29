Reds vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Highlights from The Roar's first live event on The Future of Sport

Both the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs have underperformed severely in Super Rugby this season and approach tonight’s contest in desperate need of a win. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm AEST.

It has so far been a forgettable year for Australian sides in Super Rugby, with the Reds and Waratahs producing weak performances that have once again raised concern about Australia’s fading aura as a Rugby superpower.

The Waratahs’ 2014 Super Rugby triumph appears to be a distant memory. Long gone are the days when NSW were able to stand toe-to-toe against New Zealand opposition, culminating in a fantastic win over the Crusaders in the 2014 Super Rugby decider.

Indeed NSW nearly made another Super Rugby decider a year later, falling to eventual champions the Highlanders in 2015.

Unfortunately, success has dried up for the Waratahs and confidence is now in rare supply for a squad that should be doing a lot better performance wise.

It is sad to see players as gifted as Israel Folau struggling to recapture their best form. We saw glimpses of it last week against the Kings when he made a break that led to a good Waratahs try.

Those moments, however, have been few and far between this season. Of course, Folau isn’t the only star within the Waratahs ranks struggling for form and it remains to be seen if NSW’s roster has what it takes to improve a poor season.

The Reds meanwhile are also in the same boat. They have produced some promising rugby this season, particularly against the Hurricanes at home, but still struggle to show the mental steel required to stick with quality teams such as the Lions away from home.

In Queensland, the Reds are a decent force on their day and will look to run the Waratahs ragged with their expansive style of play. With the confidence of both teams low however, anything could happen tonight. Points could flow or a low scoring error-riddled contest could ensue.

Prediction

Both teams are nowhere near their best form at the moment so making a prediction here is very difficult. The Waratahs still possess the x-factor player in Folau, and if he finds his best form, NSW may just do enough to secure a much-needed win.

Waratahs by 5