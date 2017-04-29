Superior Saints humble Hawthorn in Launceston

Rohan knocked out after sickening fall, but umpires let play go on

Josh Bruce may have just committed the worst miss of all time

St Kilda Saints have ended the Hawthorn Hawks’ 19-game winning streak in Tasmania with a comprehensive 75-point victory.

Many pundits had predicted that we were seeing the return of Hawthorn after their 50-point win last week. How wrong they were – myself included! – as they were destroyed by an impressive St Kilda outfit today.

The danger signs were there early when the inside 50s were 5-15 at the quarter time break but the Saints’ lead was only 10 points due to some inaccurate kicking.

The second quarter was a real struggle both sides as neither side really threatened the scoreboard and a late goal to Josh Bruce on the half-time siren had the lead out to 22 points.

St Kilda really turned on the jets in the third term when they kicked 8.5 to 1.1 to completely blow out the Hawks.

Koby Stevens kicked his first for the club and added another late on in the term while Riewoldt also kicked two for the term.

In the final quarter Hawthorn showed a little fight but as was the story of the game St Kilda got out the back way too many times for easy goals. The Hawks defence was a shambles all day long.

The dynamic three up forward were great today with Nick Riewoldt kicking four, Bruce and Tim Membrey combining for six.

Recruit Koby Stevens in his first game kicked two and had 28 touches which will be pleasing for Alan Richardson.

Dylan Roberton continued his stellar start to the season with his rebound from defence with 28 touches and added a couple of long goals.

Next Friday night looms as a cracking contest now with St Kilda taking on GWS at Etihad Stadium while the Hawks will face Melbourne.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 8.7.55

St Kilda Saints 19.16.130