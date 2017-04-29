Sydney FC vs Perth Glory live stream: How to watch the first A-League semi-final online, on TV or listen on radio

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

The A-League semi-finals are here and minor premiers Sydney FC will be out to back up their successful season against Perth Glory on Saturday, April 29 at Allianz Stadium. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST) with Sydney FC earning hosting rights after only losing one and drawing six of their 27 games.

Perth, on the other hand battled their way to fifth place on the ladder with a 5-4 win in the final round over Melbourne City, before backing it up last week with a 2-0 win to knock City out of the competition.

How to watch on TV

There are two ways to watch the first semi-final of the A-League season on TV, however only one of them will provide live coverage.

Fox Sports is the best option to watch the match if you have a subscription to the Foxtel Sports pack. They will broadcast the game live, with coverage starting at 7pm (AEST).

That allows them to have a 50-minute lead-up to the match, before kick-off at 7:50pm. Their broadcast of the match is set to run until 10pm, or whenever fulltime happens to be, before they stay on the air to wrap up the game until 10:30pm.

That means they have a three and a half hour total broadcast.

SBS is also an option to watch the game on TV, however they will only broadcast on delay through their secondary channel, known as ‘Viceland’. Their coverage of Sydney FC and Perth Glory on free-to-air TV begins at 8:30pm, approximately 40 minutes after kick-off and is scheduled to run until 10:30pm.

How to stream online

The A-League doesn’t offer its own streaming service, but you can still access the matches through the respective streaming services of Foxtel or SBS.

Foxtel’s coverage can be streamed by using the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service, but keep in mind you will need the sports pack. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, but after that it will cost a monthly subscription fee.

SBS have streamed select A-League matches live all season on The World Game app, although like their TV coverage, finals matches will be streamed on delay.

Radio coverage

ABC Grandstand has broadcast live and free audio coverage of the A-League all season – and the finals are no exception.

The coverage is likely to only be available in Sydney and Melbourne on local frequencies though. However, you can stream online elsewhere.