Talking points from Sydney FC vs Perth Glory A-League semi-final

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Keeper finds the back of the next from his own box to seal win

Sydney FC are 90 minutes away from the A-League championship after downing Perth 3-0 in a drama-filled semi-final.

Magic moment

An outstanding strike by Joshua Brillante from well outside the box in the 21st minute.

Controversy

Perth coach Kenny Lowe was left steaming on the sideline after the video referee granted Sydney’s Jordy Buijs his first goal of the season. The referee assistant had his flag outstretched indicating striker Bobo was offside – but the decision was overturned.

Howler

Glory missed their first shot at redemption after Andrew Keogh failed to put away a Diego Castro set up play. The striker had another missed opportunity with a header inside the box only just off-target.

Crowd

Despite being a semi final, the match brought in a disappointing crowd of just under 22,000.

Injuries

Bernie Ibini is under a cloud for the grand final after leaving the field in the dying minutes of the game with a hamstring concern.

What was said

“We kept Castro very quiet tonight, we had a plan to do it and we did it very well.” – Sydney coach Graham Arnold.