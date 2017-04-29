Teams to watch in the Overwatch Cybergamer OCE Circuit

After two rounds of qualifiers for the AOC Overwatch Cybergamer OCE Circuit, Monopoly Club, Scylla eSports, Masterminds (formerly known as Snakes), WillWEED, Plot1, Nemesis, Defuse and Thinking are the eight teams competing for a share of the huge $11,000 prize pool on offer.

With week 2 of the AOC Overwatch Cybergamer OCE Circuit freshly completed we can start to get a feel for the teams competing. These eight teams have most recently shown us what they’ve got in the ESL AU and NZ Season 1 Cups, and we have some clear crowd favourites in the group emerging with their past performance.

Favourites within this circuit are Plot 1, Masterminds, Scylla esports and Monopoly Club being tipped as the ones to watch.

However although WillWEED features some young talent, I believe they could be a potential dark horse within the group to cause upsets. They have shown in the past that they can take a match off the highly experienced likes of Scylla esports. In addition to this, team Nemesis have shown me that they are not to be written off with prior strong showings against WillWEED and 4Legs in very close matches that ultimately went in their favour.

Plot 1 finished up second to Blank esports (formerly known as Fusion Girls) in the ESL AU and NZ Championship 2017 Season 1 March Monthly Final. With Blank esports busy currently competing in the ongoing Overwatch Pacific Championship (OPL), it has left Plot 1 hungry to prove themselves. Whether Plot 1 can indeed take out the finals in the Cybergamer OCE Circuit is another question that we all want to see answered, although they are a very strong team they have dropped a few matches in the past to others competing in this circuit. This shows me that it’s still anyone’s game and Plot 1 are now going to be pulling out all the stops after their loss against Monopoly Club.

After the disbanding of their previous Overwatch team, Masterminds has a new team comprising the signed Snakes roster. This roster has beaten Plot 1 in the past (and in turn been beat by Plot 1) plus they have also previously qualified for the upcoming ESL AU and NZ Championship Season 1 finals in May.

Masterminds show no signs of wanting to stop with their success and are not showing any signs of intimidation within the circuit – as shown by their strong start in the competition.

Scylla esports have experience backing them as they have been competing for a while now as a team. With a formidable match history in various tournaments they are no stranger to tough opponents having versed the likes of Fusion Girls and not letting those losses deter them, but rather spur them on.

I feel they have consistency on their side which counts for a lot in this competitive environment. We can expect them to put up a good fight in this circuit.

Monopoly Club is in good stead this season, showing off an impressive match history decked with wins in not only this circuit but ESL Season 1 matches and even the Overwatch Oceanic Summer Series by Full Circle Esports.

What makes their rampage even more impressive is that they took a game 2-0 against Plot 1 in this current circuit. One of their biggest rivals was 4Legs whom they lost to in the fifth game of the Bo5 for the ESL AU and NZ Championship 2017 Season 1 April Monthly Final.

However with 4Legs not competing in this circuit it leaves Monopoly Club in good stead against their competition after arguably beating one of the toughest teams so far.

Although early days, I have a feeling that this team could potentially clinch the finals as they have enjoyed so much success in so many different tournaments and are just going from strength to strength.

The current standings show Scylla esports, Monopoly Club and Masterminds all tied in first place with six points each. But these are early days with five more action packed weeks coming up to show us who’s got what it takes to make it to finals and ultimately win them.

It will also be interesting to monitor how the new line-ups for Scylla and Nemesis continue to perform. Scylla has enjoyed success but Nemesis is sitting on two losses showing perhaps that they are still adjusting.

One of the upcoming games to watch next week will be Monopoly Club versus Masterminds as both teams have shown they are capable of beating Plot 1’s extremely formidable roster. I believe the winner of this match will set the standard of gameplay we can all look forward to in this circuit.

Tune in to catch this match being broadcasted live on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 7:30pm AEST.