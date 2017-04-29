Titans make it two in a row

Rohan knocked out after sickening fall, but umpires let play go on

The Gold Coast Titans have won their second game in a row and just their third match of the season in beating the Newcastle Knights 38-8 at home.

It was a tale of two halves, with the Knights leading 8-6 at half-time before the notoriously slow-starting Titans romped home with six second-half tries on the back of a glut of possession.

The first half was an arm wrestle with neither team getting on top. Young Newcastle second rower Sam Stone opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he scored a close range try off the ruck. Brock Lamb converted and then slotted an easy penalty not long after to take the Knights out to an 8-0 lead.

Playing at centre, Jarryd Hayne crossed for the Titans in the 24th minute after he took a quick tap from a penalty and caught the Newcastle defence napping to barge his way over.

Mistakes from both sides crept in late in the half. The match was there for the taking for both sides at half-time, with both desperately needing the win.

The Titans had the best possible start to the second half with Kane Elgey dummying and stepping his way over after just three minutes.

That gave the Titans the lead for the first time in the match. Five minutes later, Jarryd Hayne scored his second try off a set play involving Leivaha Pulu and Ash Taylor.

Konrad Hurrell scored the first of his two tries in the 59th minute off a deft Ash Taylor chip kick.

Ten minutes later, English forward Joe Greenwood stripped the ball off Knights’ five-eighth Brock Lamb and then barged his way over.

Hurrell then used his strength to score his second try from dummy half in the 72nd minute, and Ryan James iced the game with another try from close range with two minutes to go.

Final score

Gold Coast Titans 38

Newcastle Knights 8