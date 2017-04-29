Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

A blockbuster awaits tonight at Leichardt as the Wests Tigers host the defending premiers the Cronulla Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm AEST.

The Tigers are coming off a huge week both off the field and on the field. Heading into their game against the Bulldogs last week there was plenty of speculation regarding player movement, but it was their performance on the field that turned a tough week into a good week.

On the flip side the Sharks had their pants pulled down by the Gold Coast at home, Cronulla will be hoping to bounce back, and will have to do so without Luke Lewis who has been ruled out with injury, with Tony Williams coming into the side as a replacement.

You must wonder how much last week’s performance may have taken out of the Tigers, it was a huge grinding effort both emotionally and physically, and this looks like a step up this week.

The match-ups in the game may make the mouth water, Aaron Woods comes up against Andrew Fifita. Fullback flyer Valentine Holmes against the man who could be the NSW fullback later this year in James Tedesco.

While they slipped up at home last week the Sharks have been strong on the road to start this year winning four from four. Their defence hasn’t been the worst this year, but their inability to complete sets and their discipline are not at the standard that they would expect of themselves.

Luke Brooks added some flair to the Tiger’s attack last week, and having a run last week will certainly benefit his fitness heading into this one. If the Tigers are to win this game, the combination of Brooks and Mitchell Moses must stand up again.

The Sharks can win this off the back of their defence, which has stayed solid despite their flailing attack at times this season.

Their defence in second halves has been outstanding, conceding just seven tries after halftime this year, with competition leaders Melbourne who have conceded four the only team better in this stat.

Prediction

The Sharks in my opinion will be strong enough to win this.

Sharks by 8.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm AEST.