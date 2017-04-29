Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

A blockbuster awaits tonight at Leichardt as the Wests Tigers host the defending premiers the Cronulla Sharks. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm AEST.
The Tigers are coming off a huge week both off the field and on the field. Heading into their game against the Bulldogs last week there was plenty of speculation regarding player movement, but it was their performance on the field that turned a tough week into a good week.
On the flip side the Sharks had their pants pulled down by the Gold Coast at home, Cronulla will be hoping to bounce back, and will have to do so without Luke Lewis who has been ruled out with injury, with Tony Williams coming into the side as a replacement.
You must wonder how much last week’s performance may have taken out of the Tigers, it was a huge grinding effort both emotionally and physically, and this looks like a step up this week.
The match-ups in the game may make the mouth water, Aaron Woods comes up against Andrew Fifita. Fullback flyer Valentine Holmes against the man who could be the NSW fullback later this year in James Tedesco.
While they slipped up at home last week the Sharks have been strong on the road to start this year winning four from four. Their defence hasn’t been the worst this year, but their inability to complete sets and their discipline are not at the standard that they would expect of themselves.
Luke Brooks added some flair to the Tiger’s attack last week, and having a run last week will certainly benefit his fitness heading into this one. If the Tigers are to win this game, the combination of Brooks and Mitchell Moses must stand up again.
The Sharks can win this off the back of their defence, which has stayed solid despite their flailing attack at times this season.
Their defence in second halves has been outstanding, conceding just seven tries after halftime this year, with competition leaders Melbourne who have conceded four the only team better in this stat.
Prediction
The Sharks in my opinion will be strong enough to win this.
Sharks by 8.
Match preview prepared by Brent Ford.
7:39pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:39pm | ! Report
7 | PENALTY GOAL, TIGERS, MOSES
Tigers 2
Sharks 0
7:38pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:38pm | ! Report
6 | Tigers with a set on Sharks’ line but they spill their lollies, Holmes collecting the debris and hurtling 50 metres up-field! Play called back and Tigers awarded a penalty! Moses to take the two.
Tigers 0
Sharks 0
7:37pm
Fred said | 7:37pm | ! Report
Come on the Tigers!
Get on the bus!
7:36pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:36pm | ! Report
4 | Sharks making great metres, marching into Tigers’ territory. Spread ball right then left. Townsend with too hard a ball that falcons Leutele. Tigers’ 20-metre restart! The hosts earn a penalty and kick for touch. Now 30 metres out from Sharks’ line.
Tigers 0
Sharks 0
7:34pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:34pm | ! Report
3 | Tigers working way out of defence. Moses throws a cut-out on right edge for Nofoaluma who crosses! Ref calls no-try! Sharks’ back with the pill and earn a penalty early in set before kicking for touch.
Tigers 0
Sharks 0
7:31pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:31pm | ! Report
1 | Sharks kick off.
Tigers 0
Sharks 0
7:31pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:31pm | ! Report
Conditions near-perfect here at Leichardt Oval. The temperature sits at a brisk 17 degrees Celsius and only a 10kph-wind is blowing across the park.
7:30pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:30pm | ! Report
SHARKS’ FINAL 17
Williams is set to make his Sharks debut and will wear the Number 18 jersey, replacing Lewis. Paulo will come off the bench.
1. Valentine Holmes
2. Sosaia Feki
3. Jack Bird
4. Ricky Leutele
5. Gerard Beale
6. James Maloney
7. Chad Townsend
8. Andrew Fifita
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Matt Prior
18. Tony Williams
12. Wade Graham
13. Paul Gallen
Interchange:
14. Kurt Capewell
15. Chris Heighington
16. Jeremy Latimore
17. Joseph Paulo
7:27pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:27pm | ! Report
TIGERS’ FINAL 17
Felise will start on the bench in the Number 18 jersey, replacing the injured Grant.
1. James Tedesco
2. David Nofoaluma
3. Michael Chee Kam
4. Moses Suli
5. Kevin Naiqama
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Luke Brooks
8. Aaron Woods (capt.)
9. Matt McIlwrick
10. Ava Seumanufagai
11. Joel Edwards
12. Chris Lawrence
13. Elijah Taylor
Interchange:
15. Sauaso Sue
16. Josh Aloiai
17. Jacob Liddle
18. JJ Felise
7:27pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:27pm | ! Report
Welcome to my live blog of Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks at Leichardt Oval. As always, feel free to drop a line at any time!