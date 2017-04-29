How will the Kiwis line up?

New Zealand need to get their team selections right. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

After Mal’s Kangaroo team announcement I shall take a look at who David Kidwell should pick in his Kiwi Test team – with one eye on the end of year world cup and beyond.

Adam Blair, Jason Nightingale, Lewis Brown and SKD’s knock-ons have been regular fixtures for the Kiwis but it’s time they embrace the future and give the halves the forward pack they should dominate playing behind.

At least with Tohu Harris absent, Kidwell shouldn’t need to select a giant back rower in the play maker role. Don’t be surprised if a Gerard Beale or horribly out of form Solomone Kata also gain selection.

Peta Hiku could do a job filing in at hooker in the utility bench role, and his time spent there will be dependent on Issac Luke’s level of fitness, plus he covers a lot of positions in the back-line.

I still suspect either Alex Glenn or Lewis Brown will get the nod. Another possible left-field option could be Hiku’s Panther teammate Te Maire Martin, but it won’t happen. The Knights young rake Danny Levi could also be a bolter, though he wouldn’t offer much if they are short in the back-line due to injury.

Final side

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (NZ Warriors)

2 David Fusitu’a (NZ Warriors)

3 Jordan Kahu (Brisbane Broncos)

4 Dean Whare (Penrith Panthers)

5 Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

6 Kieran Foran (NZ Warriors)

7 Shaun Johnson (NZ Warriors)

8 Jesse Bromwich (c) (Melbourne Storm)

9 Issac Luke (NZ Warriors)

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

11 Manu Ma’u (Parramatta Eels)

12 Simon Mannering (NZ Warriors)

13 Jason Taumalolo (Nth Queensland Cowboys)

Interchange

14 Peta Hiku (Penrith Panthers)

15 Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles)

16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

17 Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

18th Man Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Wider development group

19 Corey Harawira-Naera (Penrith Panthers)

20 Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

21 Te Maire Martin (Penrith Panthers)

22 Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

23 Danny Levi (Newcastle Knights)

End of Year 25 man World Cup Squad

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (NZ Warriors), David Fusitu’a (NZ Warriors), Jordan Kahu (Brisbane Broncos), Dean Whare (Penrith Panthers), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Peta Hiku (Penrith Panthers), Sosaia Feki (Cronulla Sharks), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Kieran Foran (Captain) (NZ Warriors), Shaun Johnson (NZ Warriors), Te Maire Martin (Penrith Panthers), Jesse Bromwich (Vice-captain) (Melbourne Storm), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles), Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Russell Packer (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Issac Luke (NZ Warriors), Danny Levi (Newcastle Knights), Manu Ma’u (Parramatta Eels) , Simon Mannering (NZ Warriors), Jason Taumalolo (Nth Queensland Cowboys), Tohu Harris (NZ Warriors), Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) andamp; Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters).

Stand-by wider training group

Corey Harawira-Naera (Penrith Panthers), Ben Matulino (Wests Tigers), Kodi Nikorima (Brisbane Broncos), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers), Solomone Kata (NZ Warriors), Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Penrith Panthers), Sam Kasiano (Bulldogs), Alex Glenn (Brisbane Broncos), Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers), Agnatius Paasi (Gold Coast Titans), Leivaha Pulu (Gold Coast Titans), James Gavet (NZ Warriors) and Ata Hingano (NZ Warriors)

Which bolters or veterans do you think the Pirtek Kiwi’s should select?