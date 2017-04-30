Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The final match of Round 6 sees two undefeated clubs go head-to-head in what appears to be a great matchup. The Adelaide Crows will host Richmond Tigers at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST Sunday afternoon.

Adelaide have been in stunning form in the opening five weeks of the season knocking off the likes of Rory Sloane, Rory Laird and Eddie Betts leading the way.

With an extra two days break from their 67-point win over Gold Coast Suns last week (an eight-day turnaround), they should have fresher legs over their opponent this week.

The Tigers have impressed everyone so far by also remaining undefeated but face their first true test of the season this week. Coming off a six-day break from the Anzac Eve match and going on the road will be a test in itself.

Skeptics will be out to see what Richmond is made of and whether they’re a real threat to the finals race.

Surprise packets Daniel Butler and Jason Castagna have been impressive along with Reece Conca and Shaun Grigg lifting the middle tier of players and proving less reliance on the ‘fab four’.

Don Pyke’s men are ranked the best attack in the game and the fourth best in defence and have boosted their forward line further by bringing in Josh Jenkins with Jake Kelly, while dropping Troy Menzel and Riley Knight (hamstring).

Daniel Talia remains under an injury cloud for the Crows but the club is adamant that he will line up on Jack Riewoldt who kicked six goals last week.

The Tigers are currently the 6th most productive forward line with the best defence in the competition.

The Crows will rely on their home ground crowd this week to intimidate the Tigers as Richmond go in as quite a short side having dropped Todd Elton and relying on star recruit Toby Nankervis to ruck on his own.

Connor Menadue is another omission as the Tigers bring back Nick Vlastuin and Steven Morris in his first match for the club since a knee injury last year.

Richmond will need to be at their best to curtail the likes of skipper Tex Walker, Tom Lynch, Jenkins and Betts to have any chance of going 6-0.

Head-to-head the Crows are up 34-22 on Richmond, having won the past two encounters.

Prediction

The Crows can take top spot back from the Cats if they have a convincing win. A victory will see them as a frontrunner for flag favourites.

Adelaide by 28 points.

