Cats sign premiership coach to new deal

Geelong and coach Chris Scott have agreed to terms on a new two-year deal.

Scott was out of contract at the end of this AFL season but is now tied to the Cats until the end of 2019.

The 40-year-old took over after Mark Thompson departed at the end of the 2010 season and guided Geelong to the 2011 premiership.

Scott has already coached the third most games in club history and the Cats have missed the finals once – in 2015 – during his tenure.

“The club and I are committed to each other,” Scott said via a statement released on Sunday.

“The contract formalises it, but in a practical sense we have always been on the same page in terms of what we are trying to achieve.

“I have been very lucky to be at Geelong and continue to enjoy working with our players, coaches and staff.”

Under Scott, Geelong has achieved a 107-39-1 record with a 73 per cent success rate.

He would have attracted significant interest from other AFL clubs had he remained uncontracted by the end of the season.

“Extending Chris’ contract has been on our agenda since last year and we are pleased that we have been able to come to this agreement,” chief executive Brian Cook said.

“We want Chris to be our coach and he wants to continue with the club.

“From the time Chris joined the club in late 2010, he has consistently demonstrated all the attributes what we look for in a senior coach.”