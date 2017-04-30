Cheetahs vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

The undefeated Crusaders look to keep their winning streak alive when they make the trip over to South Africa to take on the struggling Cheetahs. Join The Roar from 1:15am (AEST) for all the live scores.

The Crusaders are the last team standing with a zero in their defeats column thanks to eight wins on the trot as we pass the halfway point of the season.

The Saders have piled on over 40 points in each of their last four games, even racking up the half-century in their last two outings against the Sunwolves (50-3) and Stormers (57-24) last week.

Having passed the halfway point of the season, the Crusaders have put their hands up as the side to beat in 2017, leading an incredibly tight New Zealand Conference.

Despite success in every game this season, they’re still only three points ahead of the Highlanders and Chiefs and will need to maintain their winning ways if they want to stave them off and take the coveted top finals spot at the end of the season.

For the Cheetahs, five defeats on the trot and six weeks without a win have left them reeling at the wrong end of the South African Group standings.

They’re 14 points off a wild card spot in the group with just two wins from their eight games this season.

They were pipped late last week against the Bulls, 20-14, pushing them further away on the ladder from that same team.

This will be the Crusader’s first trip to South Africa this year, having only played their first SA team last week when taking on the Stormers.

Historically, the Cheetahs are fighting a poor record as well. It’s been six years since they last beat them, and on top of that, the last two times they’ve faced, the Cheetahs have conceded over 50 points.

Team News

The Crusaders have made just the one change this week, doing a switch at halfback with Bryn Hall coming into the starting 15 and pushing Mitch Drummond to the bench.

Flanker Matt Todd will celebrate his 100th Super Rugby cap.

For the home side, the Cheetahs have made a few alterations to the scrum for this week against a much more fancied pack.

Uzair Cassiem will jump into the starting side at flanker, while Ox Nche comes into the front row at prop. Paul Schoeman remains in the side but has been moved back to No. 8.

The final change will be out in the backs as Sergeal Petersen makes his way back into the side on the right wing.

Prediction

The Crusaders are pretty much the best team in the competition right now and, despite travelling over to South Africa, should be able to add to their record again this week.

While the Cheetahs have shown a lot of heart and put in some ripper performances in 2017, they’ve also had some shockers and this could be one of them.

Crusaders to win by 28

