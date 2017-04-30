Crows crush Tigers to stay No.1

The Adelaide Crows have smashed the Richmond Tigers to the tune of 76 points in front o a sell-out crowd at Adelaide Oval to take outright spot on top of the ladder to finish Round 6.

The Crows kicked 16 goals to four after quarter-time to win 21.14.140 to the Tigers’ 10.4.64 as they move into contention as flag favourites.

Adelaide’s midfield dominated the evening led by Matt Crouch (38 disposals), Rory Laird (34) Rory Sloane (33). Sam Jacobs provided first opportunity while registering 50 hitouts and 26 touches.

Captain Taylor Walker booted five goals and was unlucky not to register more as Tom Lynch and Sloane scored three each among 12 separate goalkickers for the Crows. Between the second and third quarters, the Crows registered 28 of 30 scoreboard results showing how dominant they were after quarter time.

Richmond started hot in the first quarter as both clubs went goal-for-goal early. However, the Tigers will have some soul searching to do this week after suffering their first loss of the season on the back of a shorter break.

Having been in the lead by as much as 14 points in the first term, few players who stood out as captain Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Daniel Rioli and Kane Lambert battled hard. To make matter worse, injuries to Reece Conca (ankle), Rioli (ankle) will need to be assessed during the week, but both players played out the game.

The Crows won the disposal count 461 to 334, along with eight extra clearances, 10 more inside 50s, 22 more hitouts and 26 extra contested possessions.

Tiger star recruits Josh Caddy and Dion Prestia were quiet along with five players polling single-figure disposal counts.

The Crows can continue their winning ways next week as they travel to Hobart to take on North Melbourne. For Richmond on the other hand, they will need to bounce back quickly as they endure a tough month, facing the reigning premiers Western Bulldogs at Docklands this Saturday night.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 21.14.140

Richmond Tigers 10.4.64