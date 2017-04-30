Essendon Bombers vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The early Sunday game is a big one, as the Essendon Bombers host the Melbourne Demons at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 1:10pm AEST.
It might be early in the year, but it feels like there’s quite a bit riding on this result.
The general pre-season sentiment was that Melbourne were a good chance to break their run of eleven consecutive seasons missing the finals.
But after two early wins they have lost three in a row, after being in strong positions for each of those games.
Last week they outplayed the Tigers for long stretches, but were hauled in during the last quarter to suffer a frustrating 13-point loss.
The Bombers have also faded a little after a promising start, but did enough to hold on for a narrow win against Collingwood.
That leaves them also in the mix around the fringes of the top eight, but with a positive record of three wins and two losses.
This is a very emotional season for the Bombers. Making the finals would be a really cathartic moment after the pain of the last few years, but emotion only gets you so far. They’d want to keep winning these sorts of games to stay ahead of where they need to be on the ladder.
In short, winning games like today’s is vital to both sides achieving what they want out of this season.
Playing their second big game in five days is probably less than ideal preparation for the Bombers, and it’s having an impact at selection, with Matthew Leuenberger, Aaron Francis and James Kelly all rested while Brent Stanton is omitted and Patrick Ambrose misses with injury.
Matthew Dea, Martin Gleeson, Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett and Conor McKenna are Essendon’s inclusions.
Melbourne have also made five changes, with Jake Spencer and Tim Smith injured, Billy Stretch and James Harmes dropped, while Jesse Hogan misses due to bereavement.
Jordan Lewis, Mitch Hannan, Cam Pedersen, Oscar McDonald and Tomas Bugg come in for the Demons.
Melbourne go into the game without a recognised ruckman, and will rely on Cam Pedersen and Jack Watts to compete against Tom Bellchambers, who himself is playing his first game in almost two years.
Prediction
This is a difficult one to pick. The Bombers sit higher on the ladder, would prefer this venue, and should have an advantage in the ruck.
But overall I think the Demons are playing slightly better football, and have had an extra day to recover from the gruelling games both sides played last week. I expect the Demons to finish slightly stronger in a close one.
Melbourne by 6 points.
1:49pm
TomC said | 1:49pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
Petracca shows them how its done, nailing a difficult chance from just inside 50 near the boundary.
A much more composed finished by Petracca this time, and it gives the Demons a nine point lead.
Essendon 14
Melbourne 23
1:47pm
TomC said | 1:47pm | ! Report
Superb mark by Hannan in Melbourne’s forwardline, judging a long kick well and marking in his fingertips. Great classic footy.
Unfortunately his kick is less classic, and wobbles onto the post for a point.
Another missed opportunity for Melbourne, and this game has a familiar ring about it.
1:46pm
TomC said | 1:46pm | ! Report
Geez, Jayden Hunt is seriously quick. Totally burns off McDonald Tipungwuti at half back.
1:50pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:50pm | ! Report
Hunt’s a very underrated player, in my opinion.
1:46pm
TomC said | 1:46pm | ! Report
The second quarter has begun.
1:44pm
TomC said | 1:44pm | ! Report
Twitter has spoken.
1:46pm
FreoFan said | 1:46pm | ! Report
There is 36 john butchers out on the ground today I reckon…
1:48pm
TomC said | 1:48pm | ! Report
Ha!
1:44pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:44pm | ! Report
Not at all related to the game, Tom, but I’ve gotta ask: what’s your profile picture the logo of? Gorillas… a footy club somewhere, I presume?
1:45pm
TomC said | 1:45pm | ! Report
Oh, AD! You need a history lesson, son!
That’s the logo of the Fitzroy Gorillas, their name before they changed to the Lions.
1:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:49pm | ! Report
Ooooooh.
To be fair I’ve never lived in an era where Fitzroy existed… and, once again in my defence, they ceased being the Lions in 1957… 41 years before I was born.
You learn something new everyday, I guess.
1:42pm
TomC said | 1:42pm | ! Report
After a frustrating first quarter Melbourne have a narrow lead and probably should be further in front.
Heppell has been very good for the Bombers, while Watts, Vince and Jones have probably been Melbourne’s best.
Both sides field kicking has been very poor, and they seem to be feeling the effects of a short break, playing disjointed, ugly footy.
Now let us never speak of that quarter again. Let’s hope for better in the rest of the game.
1:40pm
TomC said | 1:40pm | ! Report
The quarter ends with Jack Watts fumbling a scoring opportunity.
At quarter time
Essendon 2.2.14
Melbourne 2.4.16