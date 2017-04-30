Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

The Geelong Cats will be looking to keep their so-far undefeated season on track when they host the struggling Collingwood Mapgies at the MCG on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

The Cats haven’t put a paw wrong so far in 2017 – they had some tussles wind up closer than they would like, but they’ve always managed to come out on top.

Last week for example they were being matched and beaten by a hungry young St Kilda side until the final change, but they powered away in the last quarter to win comfortably.

Once again it was through some superstar efforts from dynamic midfield duo, Joel Selwood playing statistically one of the best games of his career.

Patrick Dangerfield of course is getting it done as well – at this early stage, both players are in the conversation for the Brownlow.

Tom Hawkins too up forward is in career-best form and has put away many bags this year – he could be in the discussion for the Coleman at this stage.

Book him in for another big haul today – Collingwood have decided to “manage” Ben Reid and keep him on the sidelines this week. It’s not good timing.

The Pies have superstars of their own in Scott Pendlebury and Adam Treloar, and if there’s a challenger to ‘Dangerwood’ in the league they might be it.

However despite the efforts of those two champions, Collingwood’s forward line has been a complete mess and can’t turn on-ball dominance into enemy defeat.

The Pies accuracy in front of goal is the worst in the competition, and they haven’t kicked more goals than behinds in a single game all year.

Prediction

If Collingwood win games at the moment, it comes through their star power in the middle – but Geelong is one of the few teams that can match them for that. Cats to win comfortably.

Geelong by 36.

