Jaguares vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores

The Jaguares play host to the Sharks in a crucial game that will decide the layout of the South African Group leading into the pointy end of the season. Join The Roar from 5:40am (AEST) for all the live scores.

With just the one wildcard spot available for the two South African Conference, the Sharks and Jags are in a tense battle to see who makes it through.

A grinding penalty goal-infused nine-all draw against the Rebels last week has kept the Sharks ahead of today’s opponent and behind the Lions in Africa 2, sitting on 24 points.

For the Jaguares, four wins and four losses, including a three-point defeat last week to the aforementioned Lions, has them leaning on 20 points.

They’ve already equalled their debut season last year in terms of wins.

These two sides have already met this season, and not so long ago, clashing just three weeks ago in South Africa where the Sharks snuck home for an 18-13 win.

All three encounters in their short history have been tight, with the winning margins being just four, three and five, all in favour of the Sharks.

While the Sharks are playing away, making the trip over to Buenos Aires, the Jags are also travelling back over from South Africa.

They’re playing at home for the first time in a month after a tough three-game tour of South Africa where they lost all three contests.

Despite being on the wrong end of the SA teams recently, they can take some solace out of the fact they’re undefeated at home this season.

Team News

The home side has made a few changes for this week, including some backline shuffling thanks to the return of Joaquin Tuculet.

Tuculet will play fullback, pushing Ramiro Moyano out onto the wing, which in turn has forced Santiago Cordero out of the side altogether.

In the forwards, Pablo Matera has replaced Tomas Lezana at flanker, while Benjamin Macome has been moved to the bench to allow Leonardo Senatore to take the No.8 jersey.

For the Sharks, they will be without influential big man Tendai Mtawarira, the ‘Beast’, who has been rested for the trip to Argentina.

Prediction

This could be one of the games of the round. Both sides have so much to play for in the midst of an arm wrestle for finals spots.

The Jags have been the surprise packet of the season so far, blowing away a poor debut year to become a finals contender.

At home and looking to end a losing streak, the Jaguares should get the job done.

Jaguares to win by 4

