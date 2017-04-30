Kings vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Southern Kings completed their Australian Tour with an emphatic 24-26 victory over the Waratahs. They are oozing with confidence and will fancy their chances against a Melbourne Rebels side that drew against the Sharks last weekend. Join us at The Roar for live scores and a blog at 3:30am AEST.

In the last encounter between these two in 2013, the Kings emerged as 30 – 27 victors.

The Southern Kings will be looking to build the momentum with back-to-back wins this Saturday. Martin Bezuidenhout is the only change in the starting XV, coming on for Michael Willemse who drops to the bench as a rotational change.

Stefaan Willemse makes his return on the bench for the injured Ruaan Lerm, who failed his fitness test.

Flanker Chris Cloete will definitely cause problems in the breakdown area. He leads the Super Rugby stats for most steals, totalling nine. Lionel Cronje will look to continue directing things on attack, while Banda, Mjekevu and Mapimpi will be looking to continue their try-scoring form.

The Melbourne Rebels have shown glimpses of form and some fighting spirit in the last two weeks, securing six points in total.

The Rebels welcome the return of Colby Fainga’a and Marika Koroibete at wing who withdrew last week as a result of injury. Nick Stirzaker and Ben Volavola will continue their halfback combination from last week.

The bench is boosted by international players, with Wallaby Toby Smith and Weslsh international Dominic Day making their return from injury. James Hanson and Laurie Weeks also provide the additional international experience.

Prediction

The Rebels have not gone three straight games without conceding a loss in Super Rugby. They have won against the Brumbies and drew against the Sharks. The last few games the Kings have proven to be quite potent on attack and it finally paid off last week against the Waratahs. They will be looking to carry that form into this encounter. The Kings are definitely favourites heading into this game and should win this game by eight points.

