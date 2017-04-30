Magnificent Magpies put the Cats back in the bag

The Cats’ five-game winning streak has come to an abrupt end, as they have been upended by an impressive Collingwood side by 29-points at the MCG on sunday afternoon.

The first quarter was a tight affair, with the two sides trading three goals a piece for the Pies to lead by four points at the first break.

It looked like the Magpies may rue poor kicking again at the main break, as they had kicked 3.5, and probably should have led by more than the four-point break they earned.

And when Tom Hawkins kicked an early goal in the second, it looked like the Cats may be ready to punish the Magpies for their inaccuracy.

However, the Magpies settled, and managed to keep their noses in front for most of the second quarter.

A late flurry would see them build their lead, as Mason Cox, Jack Crisp and Darcy Moore kicked goals to see them out to a 17-point lead at the main break.

It still felt like the Magpies should have led by more though, as they were still behind the 8-ball in terms of accuracy in front of goal.

The sides traded goals once again at the start of the third quarter, as the Magpies struggled to kick away.

Darcy Lang kicked a goal midway through to bring the Cats to within 18-points, but that would be as close as they would get.

The Magpies put on three unanswered goals to end the third term, and they would carry a 35-point lead into the final quarter.

It looked at times during the final quarter that the Cats’ may have a chance to come back and make a game of it, but they eventually ran out of time, as the Pies recorded their second victory of the season.

The Cats face a tricky road-trip to the Gold Coast next weekend, and they’ll need a better performance than this to get the points up north.

Meanwhile, the Magpies get the Blues, providing them with a real shot of building into the middle part of the season.

Final score

Geelong Cats 11.12.78

Collingwood Magpies 15.17.107