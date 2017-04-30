Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Keeper finds the back of the next from his own box to seal win

It’s An A-League semi-final between two of the competition’s most successful clubs in the Melbourne Victory and the Brisbane Roar. Join The Roar for a live commentary and blog of the match from Etihad Stadium at 5pm AEST.

The Victory and the Roar are two A-League clubs with huge success over the competition’s short history with matches between these the teams always producing epic moments in Australian football.

The Victory enter the match having had a week’s break after finishing second in the competition prior to the finals commencing.

The Melbourne-based outfit enter the game in inconsistent form after a heavy loss to Wellington was met with a narrow home win over the Mariners.

However, form goes out the window when it comes to finals, and the Victory will be fired up against a Roar side which has given them significant issues in the past.

Berisha will look to haunt his former side after scoring his 100th A-League goal previously against the Central Coast, and the Victory will look to him to send them through.

Brisbane come into this game after a clutch extra time and penalties victory over the Wanderers at Suncorp.

The Roar will be buoyed with confidence after winning another thriller at home but will be crestfallen after a dismal Asian cup performance midweek which saw Jamie Young pick up a knock.

The Roar will look to their main man Jamie Maclaren who is likely to leave the Roar for pastures new at the end of the season.

The young Australian has been bagging in the goals and has grabbed the attention of many clubs overseas and locally.

Prediction

This game has all the markings of a classic finals encounter. However the extra break and home field advantage should give the Victory over the line. Just.

2-1 Victory AET

Join The Roar for live updates and commentary during the match from 5pm AEST.