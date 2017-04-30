New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sharks take the two points, but not without a scare

The New Zealand Warriors are back at home for the first time in three weeks and will be looking to turn around their struggling form line against an inconsistent, yet still strong Sydney Roosters outfit. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2pm (AEST).

Both sides played on Anzac Day, meaning they are coming off five-day turnarounds but had differing results, despite neither playing outstanding football.

The Warriors were in Melbourne, which was always going to be an uphill battle. Despite that, they put in one of their better performances of the season in losing to the Melbourne Storm by six.

The Sydney Roosters, meanwhile took on the St George Illawarra Dragons and came away with a golden point win on the back of a Mitchell Pearce field goal.

Despite a couple of wins on the trot, the Warriors have now slumped to two roads losses in a row – against the Raiders, then Storm – and sit with three wins from eight games in 11th.

Simply put, their defence at times has been paper thin. Kieran Foran has added plenty since making his club debut, but even that hasn’t been enough to save a soft Warriors forward pack from plenty of losses early in the season.

Still, things aren’t gone yet for the Warriors and winning their home games is where it must start for them. Solomone Kata being out for this clash won’t help them though, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad named to make his debut.

The Roosters came into Anzac Day having beaten the Newcastle Knights unconvincingly after a pair of losses that ended their perfect start to the season.

Even though the Roosters were at one point sitting on the top of the table, they never truly looked comfortable. They were playing well enough to win, but it was never convincing and the losses to Manly and Brisbane came as little surprise.

Their victory against the Dragons last week, while not strong was gritty, and that’s where the road back to the top must start for the rocky Roosters.

Defence is the key for a side with a forward pack that is among the strongest, before letting Luke Keary – whose form has dropped off – and Mitchell Pearce go to work.

Mitchell Aubusson will be back for this clash, meaning Sio Siua Taukeiaho comes from the bench, while Dylan Napa is also back to start, pushing Isaac Liu back to the bench.

The Roosters record in Auckland is atrocious, having won just six of 17 matches since the Warriors inception into the competition, and they will need to find a way around that if they are to win here.

Prediction

The Warriors are back at home and this is must-win. With a couple of tired defences late in the game, Foran and Johnson should have enough points in them to find a victory.

Warriors by 6 in a high-scoring contest.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.