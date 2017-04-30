Past the post: Eagle Farm blackbookers

The track resembled a cow paddock, but racing returned to Eagle Farm on Saturday and I’ve done my best to hopefully find some future winners, and a couple of horses to put the pen through.

Eagle Farm

Follow

Forgive horses out the back – We saw in race one the awful kickback and that really had an effect on those who copped the brunt of it. Horses like Tailevent and Tumbler should be forgiven.

Morendi – This horse is absolutely flying. He was one horse that sat last in the run but he copped it and sprouted wings out wide. A race like the Ipswich Cup or Grafton Cup would be perfect.

Takedown – Don’t drop off him after today. On face value, disappointing yes, but he never went a yard on the track and will be better on a firmer surface.

Mystic Opal- Trialled like Black Caviar and ran right up to it with a superb win here. She looks set to win a Stakes race this time in. So much upside.

Forget

The Track – This Winter Carnival could get embarrassing. That track lived up to the hype. It was pathetic.

Desert General – Gee he was poor I thought. Lloyd gave him every chance on speed, he kicked, looked the winner but punctured 200m out. Very plain.

I’m Belucci – First up off a long break yes, but gee this effort was awful. If he is going to get back to Stakes grade, he needs to improve many, many lengths.