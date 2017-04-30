Past the post: Morphettville Parks blackbookers

The Adelaide Racing Carnival heated right up on Saturday at Morphettville Parks and there were several eye catchers from the meeting. Here are my blackbookers.

Follow

Faith In Hand – What an eye catcher in the opener. Got a mile back in a race dominated by those near the speed but ran home with purpose. She will win a race very soon if she can reproduce that.

Miss Joolia – Could make a case that she should have won. Just got held up with 100m to go when savaging the line with complete momentum. In a similar race, she can win next start.

Strategic Demand/Entrancing – Both runners should be followed with confidence. Strategic Demand was first up off no trials and was outstanding while Entrancing was wide no cover and did a huge job to stick on like she did. Both have come back in super order.

Kenjorwood – Ride cost it the race. Absolute nightmare if you backed him, but he was very good late. On the course proper, or a bigger track, he can win.

Netherfield – Oh wow, the replay is brutal if you backed him. Got stuck behind tired runners, then got clear and was looking the winner before getting badly held up last 75m. He looks spot on for the SA Derby.

Forget

Redcore – A maiden still and I think will remain that way for some time. Very weak finish despite an interrupted path. Didn’t ping.

Brown Ben – Thought he would bounce back hard here but he didn’t come on at all as expected. That’s two poor runs now to start the prep. He can warm the pine until further notice.

Waterloo Sunset – Not sure what to make of the run, but to me it was a run of a horse I don’t want to be backing next start. Went back and didn’t come on at all.