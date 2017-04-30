Russian Grand Prix: Formula One live race updates, blog

Formula One’s 2017 world championship has ebbed and flowed beautifully, following the first three rounds of the season. Join us on The Roar from 10pm AEST for live blog coverage of the Russian Grand Prix.
Now with a return to continental Europe the Russian Grand Prix, the newfound rivalry between championship leaders Ferrari and defending champions Mercedes AMG – continues to intensify.
On the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics, is situated the 5.8km Sochi circuit – a venue which has never seen any team barring the Silver Arrows ever attain success.
53 laps are to be contested across the smooth surface of Sochi, which combines high-speed corners with some challenging low-speed turns in the final sector.
Traditionally with such low tyre wear, a one-stop strategy can be expected for most and if the previous races are anything to go by – timing will be crucial.
After teasing us all season with their Friday practice pace, Ferrari have at last broken their drought of pole positions – with Sebastian Vettel on pole for the first time since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix.
The Scuderia quite convincingly, locked out the front-row of the grid also with Kimi Räikkönen qualifying second; a feat not achieved by the Maranello marque since the French Grand Prix in 2008.
All this leaves Mercedes AMG with a bit of head scratching coming into the race, with under pressure Valtteri Bottas heading his three-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton on the second row.
Behind the leaders, Williams’ strong form at this venue continues, as Felipe Massa split the Red Bull cars in sixth place.
Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen in seventh – but along with all Renault powered outfits this weekend, have been struggling.
The mid-field once again looks to be a melee, as Force India stake a claim with both their cars starting inside the top ten.
Nico Hulkenberg flies the flag again for the factory Renault team in eighth, though with some fast cars behind the German – maintaining that position may prove challenging.
Twelve months ago, the headlines were squarely on Russian driver Daniil Kvyat following his shunt with Vettel. Can the home driver have a clean race this time round?
With Ferrari and Mercedes AMG said to almost be on par now in terms of horsepower, the continuous drag down to the first braking zone at Turn 2 will be intriguing.
With a salivating contest on the cards, join us on The Roar from 10pm AEST for live blog coverage of the Russian Grand Prix.
10:56pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:56pm | ! Report
Lap 29/52:
Kimi starting to lose feeling in his rear tyres. Perhaps they should have pitted him at the same time as Bottas, or even just a lap after? Now it appears he will have to wait for Vettel to get serviced first.
10:55pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:55pm | ! Report
Lap 29/52:
Both red cars will circulate for another lap at least.
10:54pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:54pm | ! Report
Lap 28/52:
Ferrari are going to have to rely on the overcut here if they want to trump Mercedes AMG.
10:53pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:53pm | ! Report
Lap 28/52:
Bottas pits then, as Vettel assumes the lead of the race.
On supersoft tyres, Bottas exits in P4 behind his teammate Hamilton.
10:52pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Lap 27/52:
Vettel has the gap down to 2.6 seconds now to Bottas.
Ocon the next who makes a stop from inside the top ten.
10:50pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:50pm | ! Report
Lap 26/52:
The Ferraris starting to come into their groove here, as Bottas in the traffic is starting to feel his tyres suffer.
10:49pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:49pm | ! Report
Lap 25/52:
Bottas beginning to catch the back markers. Negotiating through the traffic will be crucial now.
Sainz and Vandoorne pit for their supersoft tyres.
10:47pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:47pm | ! Report
Lap 24/52:
Temperatures ‘starting to come to’ Hamilton reportedly. 3.3 seconds between he and Räikkönen.
10:46pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Lap 23/52:
Affairs at the front remain stagnant, as we await the leaders to pit for their supersoft tyres.
10:46pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Lap 23/52:
Having served the penalty, Magnussen falls from being in the top ten, to being in P14. But on the supersoft tyres can he make any gains in the second half of the race?
10:45pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Lap 22/52:
Massa and Magnussen from inside the top ten make their respective stops. Magnussen with the 5-second penalty to serve also.
Massa exits the lane on supersoft tyres and in P10.