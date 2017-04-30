St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The game of the round comes to Wollongong this Sunday afternoon, as the second place St George Illawarra Dragons play host to the first place Melbourne Storm. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.
The Dragons have been in good touch early this season, but they dropped a heartbreaker last weekend to the Roosters, as a Mitchell Pearce field goal in golden point sealed the deal.
It ended a fairly sombre day for the Dragons, as they lost five-eighth Gareth Widdop just before half time to a knee injury.
Widdop has arguably been the key to their fast start, so the next six weeks will provide the biggest test of the Dragons’ season so far.
The Storm won on ANZAC Night, rallying against the Warriors to record a 20-14 victory.
It was a late try to Josh Addo-Carr that sealed it, but the Warriors certainly made them work.
Craig Bellamy will certainly be expecting a better performance this weekend, as they have shown some chinks in the armour the last couple of weekends.
The Dragons will obviously lose Gareth Widdop for this clash, with Kurt Mann the man to start at five-eighth.
They have added five men to the last weekend’s side, with Blake Lawrie, Jacob Host, Jai Field, Luciano Leilua and Taane Milne set to fight it out for Widdop’s spot in the 17.
Just one change to the 17 from last weekend for the Storm, as Kenneath Bromwich has been named to return to the side.
Despite his man of the match performance last weekend, Nelson Asofa-Solomona still can’t force his way into the starting side.
Joe Stimson, Mark Nicholls, Young Tonumaipea and Curtis Scott have been added to the side, but it would seem unlikely for the Storm to make an unforced change.
The loss of Widdop has taken some of the intrigue out of this game, although Kurt Mann was more than serviceable in the second half of last weekend. Whether Mann can stand up in the #6 jersey might be one of the big keys to this game.
Prediction
As well as the Dragons have been traveling, the Storm are clinical. It’s hard to see them dropping this one.
Storm by 8
Preview prepared by Joel Erickson.
4:51pm
Looks like Christian Welch has a leg injury.
4:51pm
36′ – TRY DRAGONS, JASON NIGHTINGALE
The drop out travels 45 metres on the fly and it’s Ah Mau to bring it back after Mann fielded it. Tariq Sims through the middle now before Ah Mau has a second run and hasn’t he been solid since coming on. De Belin almost bounces off a tackle this time before McCrone goes to Aitken this time and he is taken by four defenders a metre out. Last play now and a woeful pass to McCrone but they have numbers in the corner! McCrone shuffled it on to Dugan, then for Lafai who found Nightingale in the two-on-one and he scores in the corner.
Dragons finally on the board!
Dragons 4
Storm 22
4:48pm
34′ – The Dragons start this set on halfway and it’s Tariq Sims with the first run before De Belin heads into the centre of the park. Now they come left from McCrone to Frizell and he is shut down by Munster before Ah May settles back through the middle. Right they come and Dugan with an early grubber that forces a drop out.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:47pm
34′ – Aitken and Nightingale bring it to the open side for the Dragons before Mann runs and is hit high by Solomona. Penalty Dragons. Just hung out an arm there.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:47pm
33′ – Melbourne bringing it away through the outside backs here, picking up plenty of metres before SSmith goes from dummy half and picks up another 15 metres. Muster with the kick into the corner on the last and it sits up with Dugan being forced to bring it back.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:46pm
32′ – The Dragons start this set 40 out and bring it forward through Sims and Ah Mau before McCron goes with an inside ball back to Sims who has a second carry inside 20. Frizell now runs back to the posts on four before McCrone finds Aitken with a short ball and he is hit hard. Last play now and McInnes grubbers, but Blair comes up with it.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:45pm
31′ – Tariq Sims now with a run and here is another penalty.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:45pm
30′ – The Dragons can’t get a call here. Cheyse Blair with a run and he looks to offload, the ball going to ground but surely forward. Anyway, Melbourne clean up and shift to the open side with Cronk clearing halfway and finding Vunivalu who is wrapped up 40 out. Smith to Slater and they are on out the left! Blair in space, passing to Addo-Carr who is slung to ground by the jersey with McDonald just getting there. Now he flicks it in and Dugan picks up a penalty.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:43pm
29′ – Aitken brings it away from the scrum this time and offloads away to Joel Thompson who brings it away with a strong run. Leeson Ah Mau onto the park now and he has a solid carry before Tariq Sims works it up towards halfway. Ah Mau with a second run for the set before De Belin goes to McCrone, then Frizell runs back on an angle. Last play and McCrone kicks for the corner with Slater flying above the pack to take it.
Dragons 0
Storm 22
4:42pm
28′ – Jesse Bromwich and Asofa-Solomona bring it away for the Storm before they work it across to the open side for Glasby who is on the park now. Kaufusi with the next and then it’s Jesse Bromwich shifting to Munster and then a long ball for Blair who is inside 30. Last play and for some reason is’t Kenny Bromwich kicking over the sideline.
Dragons 0
Storm 22