Sydney FC silence remaining doubters with Glory win

Sydney FC are marching to the A-League title – even Kenny Lowe believes it now.

The all-conquering Sky Blues leapt over their first finals hurdle with ease on Saturday night, roundly defeating semi-final opponents Perth 3-0 at Allianz Stadium to claim hosting rights for next Sunday’s grand final.

Afterwards, Glory coach Lowe had no qualms conceding they were dismantled by the champions-in-waiting.

“On that showing yeah, possibly,” Lowe said.

“We’ve been beaten by a better side and we can’t hide from that.

“They’re focused, they’re driven … albeit we went toe to toe for the first 20 (minutes).

“But I think they’re the real deal.”

Sydney were twice helped by the video assistant referee to have disallowed goals awarded in a frantic first half highlighted by Josh Brillante’s brilliant long-range drive.

For Arnold’s part, he was finally content to have witnessed the 100 per cent performance he had been demanding all season.

He said the key was containing Diego Castro, achieved via two-on-one marking that kept the reigning Johnny Warren Medallist quiet throughout a fourth A-League meeting this season.

“We showed that (100 per cent) tonight,” Arnold said.

“A little bit disappointed not to get a goal or two in the second half.

“The aim at halftime was to go for the fourth and the fifth.”

As it stood, three were enough to earn hosting rights at Allianz Stadium in a season-decider against either staunch Big Blue rivals Melbourne Victory or dark horses Brisbane.

Arnold insisted he couldn’t care less which the Sky Blues play.

“It doesn’t bother me at this moment,” he said.

“It’s about us. It’s round 29 next week and we need to prepare properly.

“We’ve done that now for 40 weeks.

“Forty weeks ago we set our goals and standards.

“There’s still seven days before we have that opportunity and we’ll go for it.”

Arnold was confident Bernie Ibini would be fit to play despite withdrawing late with a hamstring issue.

He was cagey about the substitute winger’s condition, saying on that he had felt his hamstring but “he’ll be fine”.