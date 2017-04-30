Valiant Victory silence the Roar, through to grand final

Keeper finds the back of the next from his own box to seal win

The Melbourne Victory are through to the A-League Grand Final after an impressive and dominant performance over a disappointing Brisbane Roar outfit.

The Victory were class from start to finish, pressuring Brisbane and preventing them from playing the possession football that the Roar love playing.

The first half was completely dominated by the Melbourne outfit who could have easily had 2-3 goals on another day before the half time whistle.

Brisbane played better in the second half and created some chances but like the first half, the Victory were simply brilliant and by the 70th minute they had pulled ahead through Besart Berisha.

The Victory went on to win 1-0 and secure a spot in the Grand Final against Sydney FC.

The first half started how the game would end up being like for the entire 90 minutes, with the Victory first to every loose ball and utterly dominant in the middle of the park.

Berisha and Rojas had chances with on another day would have pulled the Melbourne outfit ahead.

However, just like last weekend, Jamie Young was the hero for Brisbane keeping them in the game throughout the match.

The pressure by the Victory was brilliant, who prevented the Roar from playing their natural, possession-based game.

Despite their dominance though, the Melbourne-based outfit couldn’t get a goal on the board and it was a scoreless game at the interval.

The second half went just like the first with the Victory simply outclassing Brisbane across the park. Eventually the pressure tolled on Brisbane and the Victory scored through Berisha to advance to the Grand Final.

Final score

Melbourne Victory 1

Brisbane Roar 0