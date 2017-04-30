Waratahs: Reds win a turning point

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson is hopeful their dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Queensland Reds can be the springboard they need to return to Super Rugby finals contention.

The gutsy 29-26 win – their seventh derby win in a row against the Reds – on Saturday night has put the Waratahs within four points of the Brumbies, who lead the maligned Australian conference and are in line for an automatic play-off berth.

It has also eased the pressure on Gibson, who came under fire after their horror loss to the Southern Kings last week.

“It’s a big win for us,” he said.

“You can tell by the feeling in the dressing room.

“It’s a massive boost given where we’ve been.

“We went back to some basic things this week and that worked for us. Commitment, urgency, real intent to represent our jersey with pride.

“We saw that from both teams. The rugby played was excellent. Both teams showed a willingness to shift the ball and scored some excellent tries.”

Captain Michael Hooper said they were motivated to improve after critics rounded on them in the wake of the Kings defeat.

“It’s tough to shut it out,” he said,

“We played last Friday, had a really tough weekend hard look at ourselves, and you’ve got to aim forward.

“We’re still in this comp, we knew that so we had to attack this week.”

The Waratahs will now try and build on the win and make it two in a row next Saturday against the Blues in Sydney.

The Auckland-based side are the worst-performed in New Zealand but, in a sad indictment of Australian rugby, are equal on points with the Brumbies.

“They can really do some damage to any team in this competition, so excited we get another shot at a Kiwi team at home,” Hooper said.

While he certainly looked a relieved man, Gibson batted away suggestions the result took a weight off his shoulders following debate over his worth as coach.

“Not at all. Every match I go into as coach I feel the pressure to perform and make sure the team performs to the level we should be,” he said.