Woods to be ruled out of Kangaroos side

Australia’s preparations for Friday’s Test against New Zealand have been thrown into disarray with Aaron Woods set to be ruled out and James Maloney and Shannon Boyd under a cloud.

The Wests Tigers captain was helped from the field with a hamstring and groin injury in his side’s heartbreaking NRL loss to Cronulla on Saturday night and is at long odds to take on the Kiwis.

The prop was seen leaving the Leichhardt Oval sheds immediately after fulltime and did not even wait to speak to his teammates.

He went for scans late on Saturday night and looks almost certain to be ruled out of Mal Meninga’s line-up on Sunday.

“He’s come off with a hamstring so I’d say (he will be ruled out) but I’m not a doctor,” Tigers coach Ivan Cleary said.

Woods was injured in a so-called “wishbone tackle” after having his leg wrenched.

To make matters worse for Meninga, Canberra prop Boyd suffered a leg injury and it is unknown if he will be able to take his place.

Boyd was brought into the squad on Friday after Raiders teammate Josh Papalii was ruled out after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Boyd went off in the 25th minute of Canberra’s 16-10 loss to Canterbury on Saturday night and did not return.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Boyd had injured the back of his leg, but was unsure if it would rule him out of the Test.

“I’d have to talk to the doctor,” Stuart said.

“Hopefully it doesn’t for Shannon’s sake – but we’ll wait and see.”

The loss of Woods and Boyd would likely see 18th man Jake Trbojevic come into the 17 and open the door for Andrew Fifita to make his return to the squad.

Maloney will on Sunday come under the scrutiny of the match review committee after a high tackle on James Tedesco that left the Tigers fullback dazed.

Tedesco was taken from the field with concussion just before halftime and did not return.

Maloney is the most penalised player in the competition – conceding 20 penalties in the opening nine rounds including two against the Tigers – and his poor discipline could cost him dearly.

He was in the squad on stand by for North Queensland half Johnathan Thurston, who is unlikely to take the field after missing the last three weeks with a calf complaint.

Should they both be ruled out, Michael Morgan would likely be elevated to a run-on role while Jake Friend, Mitchell Pearce and Anthony Milford would be in the running for the utility role.