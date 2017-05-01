The currency of conversion: The true value of goal kickers

Goal kickers are like clean underwear on a camping trip; you don’t realise how valuable they are until they’re gone.

And in a competition where around 25 per cent of games are decided by four points or fewer, having an accurate goal kicker can increase your team’s probability of success.

Unfortunately, and much to their detriment, not all clubs agree.

Like Parramatta and the Wests Tigers, the Manly Sea Eagles entered the 2017 season without a recognised, first choice goal kicker. Dylan Walker has done a serviceable job, but there can be no doubt that his 61 per cent strike rate has hurt Manly at times this season.

A good example was in Manly’s Round 7 clash against the Storm. After falling behind early, the Sea Eagles mounted a spirited fight back against a far superior Melbourne outfit, but eventually fell 30-26. Walker’s right boot (3 from 5) eventually proved the difference between the two sides.

It was a similar story in Round 2 against South Sydney. The Sea Eagles crossed the stripe three times in the opening 12 minutes, but Walker missed all three conversion attempts. The Rabbitohs were being dominated on the field, but this was not reflected on the score board.

Facing only a 12-0 instead of a possible 18-0 deficit, South Sydney was able to swing the momentum, and ended up thrashing the Sea Eagles 38-18. Manly may have still gone on to lose the match even if Walker had converted all three attempts, but a lead of three converted tries would have been much harder for the Rabbitohs to chase down.

And then again in Round 8 Manly were forced to Golden Point against the Canberra Raiders after Walker sprayed two very makeable conversion attempts late in the second half. Had he slotted either, the Sea Eagles would have won the game in regular time.

Manly aren’t the only team to have suffered in this department. Other clubs have felt the pain of having limited goal-kicking options on their roster. During a Round 2 clash with the Roosters, Canterbury was unable to compensate after an injury to first choice kicker Kerrod Holland. Moses Mbye was handed the tee, booted two from five and the Bulldogs lost the match 28-24.

Brisbane suffered a similar drop-off in goal kicking accuracy after Jordan Kahu busted his MCL, while the North Queensland Cowboys have used three different options in a failed attempt to fill the void left by Johnathan Thurston. Ethan Lowe even had a crack. I haven’t witnessed such ugliness off the tee since my last round at Kooindah Waters.

Goal kicking isn’t easy. I get that. It’s a skill that requires precise technique and countless hours of repetition. But it remains exactly that: a skill. It’s not something a player is born with, like raw speed or field vision, but rather something that can be taught, practiced and perfected.

In a competition where teams are forever looking for a competitive advantage, clubs that focus on the quality and quantity of their goal kicking options will have the edge over their opposition.

Tie me Kangaroo down, Mal

I understand the concept of incumbency. Players are selected because they’ve been there and done it before. The coaching staff can trust them to do a job. They’ve proven they can succeed at the highest level, and coaches are always loathe to break up a winning side.

I also understand that the lead up to the Anzac Test is more condensed than a tin of Carnation. With media commitments, fan engagement, and an endless stream of Fox Sports soliloquys to film, Mal Meninga’s men will only have two or three ball sessions before taking on the Kiwis. Leaning on existing combinations will help to compensate for this lack of preparation time.

I get all that. But I simply can’t reconcile how some of the selections in this Kangaroos side will give Australia the best chance to win the game.

The omission of Wade Graham borders on criminal negligence. The Bull Shark has been in sparkling touch this season, routinely bashing opposition sides out of the contest. Some will say he was left out of the team as both he and Boyd Cordner play on the same side of the field. What absolute rubbish. Dry that one out and you could fertilise my vegetable garden.

So too the exclusion of Andrew Fifita. Mal Meninga went on the record earlier this year declaring that Fifita’s prior indiscretions would not remove him from Kangaroo consideration, but I see no other reason why he was initially left out.

David Klemmer, who plays lock forward for his club side, and whose form is nowhere near that of Fifita, was chosen in his place. It took injuries to both Aaron Woods and Shannon Boyd for Mal to swallow his pride and pick up the phone.

And then there is the selection of Blake Ferguson. With no offence to Blake, the list of outside backs in better form than the Roosters winger stretches further than the drinks line at the Coogee Bay Hotel. And some of the men on that list can probably be found in that line. Ferguson won’t let the side down, but there are many more deserving of that opportunity.

At the same time, New Zealand has quietly assembled a pretty handy side. With Foran and Johnson in the halves, Roger at the back and Bromwich, Taumalolo and Taupau up front, this may be one of the strongest Kiwi outfits in years.

Mal Meninga has taken a massive gamble, opting to select injured and out of form incumbents over men at the top of their game. While I would never barrack against an Australian side, a thumping by New Zealand would be an excellent wakeup call leading into the World Cup.

5th Tackle Option

Here are five quick thoughts on the action from Round 9.

1. If Anthony Griffin’s seat gets any hotter, he may need a balm to treat his burns. Penrith was abominable again on Thursday night. A disorganised rabble in defence, their attack reeked of desperation.

They simply do not play with any patience. Instead of building pressure, they attempt to score on every play. And while they did mount a small comeback in the second half by playing silly buggers with the football, the game was already over.

2. In an unpredictable season, one thing is certain. If South Sydney were to play the Penrith Panthers, rugby league would not be the winner.

3. It’s hard to believe that as recently as last month, Des Hasler was on the brink of losing his job as coach of the Bulldogs. Since that early season skirmish, Hasler’s squad has won four of their last five and secured the signatures of Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods.

The Dogs are back in the eight and back under the radar. Just the way Des likes it.

4. Thank you Justin Hodges. Not since 2002 have you given so generously to NSW. Jarryd Hayne depends on media attention to fuel his ego, and you have thrown a couple of logs onto the fire in his belly. Please keep the insults coming, at least until May 31st.

5. Massive call by Ashley Klein over in New Zealand last night. I have no problem with the decision, or the fact that the decision had such an obvious influence over the outcome of the game.

Klein went with his gut, and kudos to him for having the stones to make the call. Not all referees would have blown the whistle in that situation.