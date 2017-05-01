Hawthorn announce first full-time female CEO in AFL history

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Two-time Olympic cyclist Tracey Gaudry will become the first full-time female chief executive of an AFL club, having being appointed to replace Stuart Fox at Hawthorn.

Gaudry – who represented Australia at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics – is a vice-president of world cycling’s governing body.

She has also held an executive role at Athletics Australia and will serve out a notice period at AA before joining the Hawks on May 29.

Fox left Hawthorn late last year to take up the CEO’s role at the Melbourne Cricket Club.

Tim Silvers has since filled the role on an interim basis.

“It is a privilege to have built a career in sport over two decades, and to have the opportunity to bring all of my knowledge and experience in national, international, sport-specific and whole-of-sport roles to Hawthorn football club,” Gaudry said in a statement.

“Growing up in regional Victoria I was the typical kid, kicking the footy about the oval on the weekend.

“Australia is a sporting nation with Australian Rules football ingrained in our DNA and it’s the perfect time to join Hawthorn at such a progressive time for our national game.”

Hawthorn president Richard Garvey said the club underwent an “extensive and thorough” process before choosing the 47-year-old Gaudry.

“From the outset we have been clear about ensuring our new CEO was someone who could drive Hawthorn into the future,” said Garvey.

“We are excited to have a CEO who comes from outside the football world, someone with a different perspective who can drive innovation and change.”