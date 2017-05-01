Larkham not panicking in the midst of Brumbies’ Super Rugby drought

The Brumbies have put together three consecutive Super Rugby losses for the first time since 2011, but coach Stephen Larkham insists minor tweaks are the tonic to reverse their fortunes.

Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Blues in Canberra was a familiar tale for the Brumbies, the fifth time this season they have been defeated by six points or less.

Their third loss on the trot hasn’t stopped them leading the Australian conference but the 3-6 record which has them there speaks volumes about the performances of their local rivals.

With the Waratahs edging closer to them after beating the Reds on Saturday night, the Brumbies mettle will be tested after their break when they host the high-flying Lions before back-to-back trips to Souths African and Argentina.

The ACT-based franchise are in the midst of their worst run since Larkham took the top job, but there’s no signs of panic from the typically calm coach.

“You’ve got to make sure the little things are right,” Larkham said.

“That’s your breakdown, your clearance. I think our clearance in the first half wasn’t where it needed to be, our kicks were probably off the money.

“And then second half it was probably was more our executions from set-piece.”

Despite giving up 56 points against the Highlanders and being outscored by three tries to one in the loss to the Blues, Larkham is sticking with the Brumbies’ new focus on multi-phase attack.

“Nothing’s going to change there,” Larkham said.

“We have to make sure we pick and choose when we want to attack and where we want to attack from.

“I think that was a much better balanced game tonight than it was against the Hurricanes.”

Co-captain Sam Carter admits losing so many games by a converted try or less is frustrating.

“The execution and composure at times needs to be better,” Carter said.

“Certain moments in those games go different ways and we win all five of those games.

“That’s something we’re learning and something we need to be better at.”