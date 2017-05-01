Raiders stand down Josh Papalii for drink driving

Storm put on an offensive masterclass to topple the Dragons

The news goes from bad to worse for Josh Papalii, who has now been dropped for two weeks by the Raiders just days after being axed from the Kangaroos squad for a drink driving incident.

The Canberra Raiders board on Monday revealed their decision to support the Australian side’s sacking off the back of the incident and recent court proceedings.

“The Board has determined Papalii will be stood down for two weeks which includes the Raiders’ next premiership match,” read a statement from the Raiders.

“It was felt the further one-match suspension was significant enough following the Kangaroos decision to stand down Papalii from Friday night’s Test match.”

The big forward pleaded guilty last Thursday to a level three drink driving charge, copping an eight-month driving ban and a $1000 fine.

The ruling stemmed from a celebration of teammate Jarrod Croker’s engagement party in mid-January that saw the 24-year-old pull up a blood-alcohol reading of 0.123, more than double the legal limit.

Raiders CEO Don Furner weighed in on the issue, stating that while the punishment is fair, the club will be keeping their eyes on Papalii’s wellbeing.

“The Board believes Josh has endured a hefty punishment from both the Court process and by his omission from the Kangaroos team,” Furner said on Monday.

“A further one-match suspension was the correct punishment.

“The club will continue to work with Josh in ensuring his welfare remains paramount.

“The club has to ensure that Josh’s personal matters are handled in a sensitive and confidential matter.”

Papalii had been on the wrong end of Mal Meninga’s strict behavioural and disciplinary standards surrounding the Kangaroos camp last week, being pushed out of the squad for the Anzac Test against New Zealand.

Teammate Shannon Boyd was brought in as his replacement, but went down with an injury which has ruled him out of the Test. Andrew Fifita is now named to start in the front row alongside David Klemmer, while Jake Trbojevic has made his way onto the bench.

Despite being given a two-week suspension by the club, Papalii will miss just the one club game for the Raiders, against the Newcastle Knights in Round 10.

He is expected to come straight back into the side for their Round 11 clash with the Parramatta Eels.