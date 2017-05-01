Sydney Kings eye size for upcoming season

The Sydney Kings have been active in the market during the NBL off-season, and their quest for a roster that can take them to the playoffs is well underway.

Head coach Andrew Gaze didn’t reveal names, but did indicate that their shopping is set to ramp up in the next few months, with a main focus on finding a four and five.

The team’s big stocks have been depleted with Josh Powell and Greg Whittington not returning, Julian Khazzouh and Aleks Maric exploring overseas options, and Craig Moller signing with Melbourne United.

“Finding a quality big man is out number one priority right now, and we’ve got some really good candidates,” Gaze said.

“Some of the players that we’ve been speaking to are keen and excited. We’re hopeful to have a couple of imports signed up before the NBA Summer League (in July).”

The Kings have been able to maintain stability and scoring prowess from the one to three position, with Jason Cadee, Kevin Lisch and Brad Newley all playing on next season.

“When you’ve got a team like we have with Jason, Kevin and Brad, there’s a lot of different scoring options. Our imports are going to provide that as well,” he said.

“You need guys that buy into an understanding that there are going to be times where they have to sacrifice their own game. People with that personality type are what we are looking for.”

One of those unselfish players that Gaze identified was Todd Blanchfield, who penned a deal with the team last month. The new recruit gives the Kings a chance to spread the floor, with his ability to both drive to the basket and shoot from distance at a high percentage.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to sign Todd who I think is going to be fantastic for us because he provides such versatility. My desire with him is Todd being able to play multiple positions, so the two, three or even four,” he said.

“Although the volume of his shots wasn’t there, the quality was. He played within their (Melbourne’s) system, he played smart, he wasn’t on his own agenda and had a very strong team ethos, which is one of the attractive things about him.”

Gaze identified that rebounding was an issue for his team last year, and hopes that the addition of 22-year-old Dane Pineau, from St Mary’s College, will assist their cause. Pineau averaged over six rebounds per game in his last season in the NCAA.

“He’s got a lot of development to do, but he’s 6′ 9” with good hands and is strong defensively. Dane is going to be able to help us in the rebounding category as well.”

Sydney led the competition during the early stages of last season, before finishing seventh, just two wins away from a finals birth. They will be looking to compete in their first post-season since 2013.