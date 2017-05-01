The Super XV: Australian team of the week, Round 10

Each week we’ll be looking at the best of the best in Australian rugby and piecing together the top 15 players out of the Aussie Super Rugby sides from the round gone by.

One win from four games for Round 10, with a mix of tight performances and absolute shockers. The perfect definition of Australian rugby in 2017.

The Reds and Waratahs played out a tense 29-26 contest in favour of the later, while the Lions got the better of the Force over in Perth as their future continues to hang in the balance.

The Rebels were taken to town by the Kings who have now snagged wins over the Australian Conference two weeks in a row. They crossed for six tries to zip against the Melbourne side.

To finish it off, the Brumbies couldn’t find the line against the Blues in Canberra, slotting just four penalty goals to lose 12-18.

1. Nick Mayhew (Brumbies)

Mayhew kicks off the list this week with a stern running game against the Blues, driving hard up the centre of the park as a big wrecking ball of advantage line-breaking.

His work in the scrum left a little lacking, but he’s been a consistent force in the pack for most of an up and down season for his side.

2. Stephen Moore (Reds)

This is probably the pick that sets most people off. Moore has struggled this year and many believe his prime is in the past and his days at Wallaby level and Super Rugby alike are numbered.

Regardless of how true that may or may not be, the big veteran hung in there against the Tahs this week, putting in a performance that showed hints at his past days.

He was able to sneak his head through the line a few times in attack, popping off some offloads and even bagging a five-pointer of his own as the Reds battled it out in a tight game.

3. Sam Talakai (Reds)

Partnering Moore in the Reds front row, Talakai did just enough to edge out Ala’alatoa for the Brumbies.

Nothing too flashy about this one, but he had his head down and played the workhorse for the Reds pack in the midst of a tense battle.

4. David McDuling (Waratahs)

McDuling’s assertion at lineout time and his penchant to break the first tackle has him in the side this week.

His running metres aren’t astronomical, but he did what he needed to do and kept the Reds defensive line under pressure inside the 22 with quick, hard-hitting offence.

5. Sam Carter (Brumbies)

Big Sam Carter had a bustling game this week in a fairly lacklustre effort from the Brumbies at home.

In a game where the home side could only muster up penalty goals, Carter was an attacking highlight in the forward pack, breaking the line three times and picking up big metres around the fringes of the ruck.

6. Hendrik Tui (Reds)

In similar fashion to Carter, Tui took it up a notch in attack, becoming a menace for the Tahs defence, especially as they were looking to take control of the game around either side of halftime.

Line breaks and tackle busts were flowing for Tui, with some big metres coming his way, making the most of any forward in the game.

7. Michael Hooper (Waratahs)

Yep. Another week, another Hooper selection. A lot of you are starting to hate me now, right?

He was second only behind the aforementioned Tui in terms of metres made for a forward across both sides, and was the leading metre-eater for the Tahs, backs included.

Two line breaks and no less than six tackle busts show of a performance made of aggression and threat in attack. Not to mention a 30-metre effort to bag a five-pointer just short of halftime to reduce the lead to just two points.

8. Amanaki Mafi (Rebels)

The only Rebel of the week, and not too surprising considering their performance against the Kings. Mafi is proving hard not to pick nearly every week now in what is becoming the season of his career.

The Tongan-born Japanese international has become a running machine for the struggling Rebels, again this week showing off his power with nearly double the amount of runs as anyone else in the game.

He was only one of two Rebels to hit triple figures for metres made, as well topping the offload list and second in terms of tackle breaks. His tree trunks are proving hard to bring down.

9. Ian Prior (Force)

Without trying to offend the man, Prior was a bit of a ‘best of a bad bunch’ selection this week.

It wasn’t a bad performance at all from the Force No. 9, with good consistent delivery and some nice defence against the bigger men of the Lions.

10. Quade Cooper (Reds)

The intercept and cross field kick to set up Perese in the first half could have been enough to get him the spot this week, but Cooper showed up against the Tahs with a performance that will have him right on Michael Cheika’s radar.

He looked dangerous with ball in hand and played the running playmaker role superbly, setting up line breaks and running rings around the tired big men late in the game.

11. Cameron Clark (Waratahs)

It was a toss up between Clark and Marika Koroibete for the 11 jersey, but the Fijian flyer’s inconsistency in defence has hurt his chances this week.

The former sevens star was just behind Hooper in terms of metres made for the Tahs, but did lead the way in the runs department, causing headaches for the sliding defence all night out on his wing.

While still a long way before he masters the 15-man game, Clark is showing strong signs of a fruitful career.

12. Bill Meakes (Force)

Meakes was the master of open space this week, creating and finding it effectively on both sides of the park as he too racked up the big metres against a more fancied Lions outfit.

He topped his side for metres made with ball in hand, creating problems out wide for the defence with his ability to bring in two defenders, creating space for his men down the sideline.

13. Samu Kerevi (Reds)

The outside centre didn’t bag a try this week but he was instrumental in keeping the Reds ahead of the game for so long against the Tahs.

No man made more metres than Kerevi in the game and no man made more runs than he, frequently breaking the line and creating chances out wide and through the middle.

The Waratahs really had a hard time containing him for most of the contest and the Reds were able to get on the scoreboard multiple times off the back of his exploits.

14. James Verity-Amm (Force)

The 22-year-old was given his debut this week and certainly gave it a red hot go. Being the beneficiary of Meakes’ work on the inside, the young man was able to work with fresh air down the sidelines.

He couldn’t find the line in a disappointing result for his side, but his pure speed and athleticism were on full display. He’s showed plenty of signs of becoming right at home in that run-on spot.

15. Karmichael Hunt (Reds)

Tom Banks had a good game for the Brumbies this week, but the fullback spot for Round 10 belongs with Karmichael Hunt, who continues to impress at Super Rugby level in recent times.

He scored one try and set up another for his side, as well as breaking the line on multiple occasions and showing off his danger in broken play, regularly bringing it from the back on the kick return and causing havoc for the Tahs’ defence.

His offload game had the Reds rolling forward for most of the game as well, not to mention his cover defence at the back keeping the scoreline down.

Hunt could be looking at a Wallaby jersey sooner rather than later.

Do you agree with the XV? You’re sporting fans, of course you don’t, so let us know who you think should or shouldn’t be in the side for this week.