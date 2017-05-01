Toby Greene handed two-game suspension

By Jason Phelan , 1 May 2017 Jason Phelan is a Roar Guru

GWS forward Toby Greene will miss upcoming AFL matches against St Kilda and Collingwood if he accepts a two-game ban for striking Western Bulldogs midfielder Caleb Daniel.

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis was the only other player to be handed a suspension on Monday and the match review panel offered him a one-game ban for striking Adelaide’s David Mackay.

Only last week, the MRP threw out a headbutting charge against Greene, while the week before he was fined for striking.

Daniel left the field in the third quarter at Manuka Oval with blood coming from his mouth after Greene caught him high with a round-arm left fist.

The MRP assessed the incident as intentional conduct with medium impact to the head. Greene is able to avoid a three-game ban with an early plea.

The case raised eyebrows after field umpire Shaun Ryan’s comments immediately after the report was made.

“We’ve been telling you for a couple of weeks now that you’re getting very close to the edge,” Ryan was overheard saying to Greene on the Seven Network’s broadcast.

GWS coach Leon Cameron later said that it would be disappointing if umpires had pre-conceived ideas about his player and promised to take the matter further if he felt that was the case.

Nankervis caught Mackay with a swinging elbow during the third quarter of the Tigers’ 76-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

He risks a two-match suspension if he takes his case to the tribunal.

North Melbourne pair Lachie Hansen and Luke McDonald can accept fines, as can Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe.

Kangaroos captain Jack Ziebell made high contact with Gold Coast forward Brandon Matera but the force was ruled insufficient to warrant action.

Giants ruckman Shane Mumford also came in for scrutiny after Tom Liberatore was left concussed in a tackle, but the MRP deemed the action was not unreasonable.