Vunivalu named for Fiji but international future remains unclear

By Scott Bailey , 1 May 2017 Scott Bailey is a Roar Guru

Melbourne NRL winger Suliasi Vunivalu will make his international debut for Fiji in Saturday’s Pacific Test against Tonga, however his representative future remains unclear.

Under rugby league’s dual-eligibility rules, players can move between tier-one and tier-two nations regularly if they are not selected for Australia, New Zealand or England.

Vunivalu’s eligibility at the end-of-year World Cup has been a talking point for months, with the 2016 leading try-scorer remaining non-committal on which country he wishes to represent.

He was born in Fiji, but moved to New Zealand as a teenager and is also eligible for Australia.

However the Kiwis revealed last month he had knocked back advances to play for them this year.

Fiji Coach Mick Potter has named 17 players with NRL experience in his 19-man squad, including Korbin and Tariq Sims.

Meanwhile, Tonga have been forced to make a number of changes to their squad, as player eligibility, City-Country and Australian selection begin to take hold.

Wests Tigers teenager Moses Suli replaces Manly winger Jorge Taufua, while Konrad Hurrell comes into the centres for Michael Jennings.

Leilani Latu will start in place of Kangaroos-bound forward Andrew Fifita, while captain Sika Manu is now unavailable and unable to travel from the English Super League.

Former Australian and NSW forward Tony Williams also receives his second recall in the space of a week, coming into the starting side days after he played his first game for Cronulla.