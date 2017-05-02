How Anthony Joshua became boxing’s new leading man

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko – the most significant heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis lit Mike Tyson up like the Las Vegas strip in 2002 – definitely lived up to the hype.

In what legendary combat sports commentator Mauro Ranallo dubbed ‘The War at Wembley’, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist stopped the once-invincible king of the heavyweight castle with an uppercut that would make Roy Jones Jr. blush.

Even more impressive than the brain-rattling knockout, which will be a staple of highlight reels for years to come, Joshua showed maturity beyond his years, overcoming adversity and making adjustments on the fly.

Joshua’s make-or-break moment came in the sixth when the 27-year-old rising star crumbled to the ground for the first time in his pro career. By the time he returned to his feet, there was still a minute-and-a-half left in the frame.

Exhausted and rattled, with a six-foot-six, 240-pound knockout puncher rampaging in his direction, the door was open to mentally throw in the towel.

After the gruelling round – which consisted of him being used as a punching bag while sagged against the ropes for a period – Joshua returned to his corner, flashed a pearly-white smile, and continued to fight like he hadn’t just been knocked loopy by the best heavyweight fighter of the past decade.

Even when the fight entered the dying stages, the untested boxer, who had never been past the seventh round, not only hung in there but managed to knock Klitschko out – something many had tried, but none had succeeded at doing for over 13 years.

Now the heavyweight world revolves around Joshua. The sponsors, the US-based television networks, and yes, even the fighters all have to fight to get a piece of boxing’s most bankable star.

The other players in the heavyweight division have already started angling for a multi-multi-million dollar showdown with Joshua.

Klitschko had a rematch clause written into the bout agreement and has returned to Kiev to lick his wounds before deciding whether or not to execute it. And American powerhouse Deontay Wilder is laying the blueprint for a champion-versus-champion showdown in early 2018 after he “gets the WBO belt” from New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.

Meanwhile, Joshua has his eyes set on an all-British blockbuster against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who surrendered his titles in an effort to focus on his mental health problems last year.

“Tyson Fury, where you at, baby?” a chipper Joshua said after Sunday’s triumphant victory.

“Come on — that’s what they want to see. I just want to fight everyone. I’m really enjoying this right now.”

The Fury bout – which would almost certainly bring another 90,000 paying customers back to Wembley Stadium – would be a huge money spinner for everyone involved. Fury has even begun throwing digital jabs online, accepting the fight via Twitter.

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let’s dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua challenge accepted. We will give the world 🌎 the biggest fight in a 500 years. I will play with u. You are a boxers dream. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

Fury’s out-of-the-ring problems put that fight in serious doubt, though. The 28-year-old ‘Gyspy King’ has essentially authored his own self-destruction story during the 18-month period since he toppled Klitschko.

“I’m a manic depressive,” the candid boxer confessed in an interview with Rolling Stone last October after he was pulled from a rematch against Klitschko. “I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself.”

“I’ve been out drinking, Monday to Friday to Sunday, and taking cocaine. I can’t deal with it and the only thing that helps me is when I get drunk out of my mind.”

Moreover, Fury is, in his own words, “fat as a pig”, and nowhere near ready to fight the new standard bearer at heavyweight.

Whether Joshua’s immediate future involves Klitschko, Fury, Wilder or none of the above is unclear. The only thing for certain is: This is ‘AJ’s world now, and we’re all just living in it.