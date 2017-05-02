Behind the barriers: Five bets for Day One at Warrnambool

One of the more iconic carnivals is the Warrnambool Carnival and the big three day event kicks off on Tuesday with Brierly Day.

There are winners to be found, so here are my five bets for Day one at the Bool.

Bet One- Win- Race One Number 7 Refectory

I think this bloke can start the Carnival off on the right note. Tough stayer for the Richard Laming camp that had been trialling well over the jumps prior to racing over 4000m at Caulfield last time out where he looked gone 600m out but he just kept finding under Oliver and surged the final 200m to the line and win. Looks a ready made jumper and he’s the way to go for mine.

Bet Two- Win- Race Two Number 1 Ancient King

Anything better than even money looks a spoil. Very keen on this bloke. Very capable flat horse making his jumps debut here and he looks a standout in terms of the three jumps races on the card.

Comes through the Terang Cup where that track was an absolute bog and he toughed it out OK. Trialled here last Wednesday over the jumps and went sensationally. Only bad luck beats him.

Bet Three- Win- Race Four Number 1 Our Lucky Omens

Looks a thin race, and he is hard fit, so I think he is a great bet. Former Hong Kong stayer that has thrived since joining Kelvin Bourke. Loomed to win over 2400m last time out at Bendigo but had to settle for a narrow second to Unfurl.

His lone wet track run since coming back from HK came in the Launceston Cup where he ran a beauty behind Big Duke. That reads very well for this.

Bet Four- Each Way- Race Six Number 9 Western Kingdom

You can get $13 and better for this horse, which is really surprising given what he has done in his short jumps career. Robert Smerdon trained jumper making his Steeple debut but I am confident he can handle it.

Two flat runs this time in have been encouraging, obviously over trips that are not to his liking. 21 days since the last run and he has had two trials to prepare, the latest coming here last Wednesday and gee he looked impressive. If he jumps cleanly, he’ll go awfully close.

Bet Five- Win- Race Nine Number 11 Lady Selkirk

In terms of the flat racing, I think she is the best bet on the card. She was 22 days between runs when racing against the mares at the Caulfield mile where where she sat back in a slowly run race and was outsprinted on the turn but picked up late and was good through the line behind Ma Jones.

Got a really good record on her home track, fitter and is on the limit. Keen, and the $5 looks good overs.