Domestic violence charges against Semi Radradra dropped

Semi Radradra is free to play in the NRL this week after two charges of common assault were withdrawn by prosecutors on Tuesday morning.

Radradra was charged over two alleged incidents of assault against his ex-girlfriend Perina Ting from November 2014, in which he was said to have punched her in the face and pushed her against a wall.

Radradra pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Ting admitted in court that she had sent a text message to a friend wishing that she had someone to help her “heat up the media” over the charges.

Prosecutors elected to withdraw both of the charges after Ting had finished giving evidence, and an Apprehended Violence Order held against Radradra was also dismissed.

The result means there is no longer any possibility of Radrada being given a ban from competing in the NRL related to the charges.

He has already confirmed that he will depart the NRL after the conclusion of this season to play for French rugby side Toulon in the Top 14 competition.

Radradra’s manager, George Christodoulou, said after the charges were dropped that his client’s defection to European rugby was a direct outcome of him having been charged with assault.

“Semi loves rugby league and loves the Eels. But in the end he had to take care of business,” said Christodoulou.

“But, for the next few months he’ll be with the Parramatta Eels and hopefully win a premiership on his way out.”