GWS forward Greene cops suspension

The Giants are premiership favourites thanks to young talent. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Greater Western Sydney’s Toby Greene has accepted a two-match AFL ban for striking Western Bulldogs midfielder Caleb Daniel.

Daniel left the field in the third quarter at Manuka Oval on Friday night with blood coming from his mouth after Greene caught him high with a round-arm left fist.

The match review panel assessed the incident as intentional conduct with medium impact to the head.

Greene, who is equal-second in the Coleman Medal tally with 20 goals, risked copping a three-game ban if he had made an unsuccessful challenge before the tribunal.

He will miss the second-placed Giants’ games against St Kilda on Friday night and Collingwood in round eight.

A field umpire’s comments to Greene added an extra layer of intrigue as the umpire in question was overheard on the Seven Network’s broadcast telling the 23-year-old he’d been warned he had been close to the edge for two weeks.

The MRP threw out a headbutting charge against Greene last week, while the week before he was fined for striking.

Giants coach Leon Cameron expressed disappointment that umpires could have pre-conceived ideas about AFL players, describing Greene as a “really good kid”.

GWS football chief Wayne Campbell contacted the AFL umpiring department to clear the air on that front over the weekend and Cameron said he is satisfied with the outcome.

“I don’t want him to lose that competitiveness,” Cameron said of Greene on Monday evening.

“He’s just got to make sure he controls those really sticky situations when they come around.”