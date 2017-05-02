Maguire still the man at Souths: Furner

Storm put on an offensive masterclass to topple the Dragons

South Sydney coach Michael Maguire is the right man to lead the club and suggestions to the contrary shouldn’t even be entertained, according to his assistant David Furner.

The pressure is building after Souths slumped to a 3-6 record following last week’s 46-8 hiding at the hands of the Manly Sea Eagles.

The continued absence of superstar Greg Inglis due to a knee injury has robbed the team of one of their most lethal weapons, but it is in defence where the Rabbitohs are struggling the most. Maguire’s side have conceded 225 points in their first nine games: an average of 25

Maguire is a proven coach, having ended the Rabbitohs’ 43-year premiership drought by winning the 2014 NRL premiership. He also led English side Wigan to the 2010 Super League title.

But the Rabbitohs have slid dramatically over the past two years. They finished 12th in 2016 with a 9-13 record and are struggling again this season.

Maguire signed a new contract with Souths at the end of last year, tying him to the club until 2019.

Furner, who linked with the Rabbitohs late last year, was surprised anyone would even question Maguire’s position.

“I wouldn’t even entertain it,” Furner said.

“Look, he’s already proven. He’s won a competition in Super League, he’s won a competition here in Australia in 2014.

“One of the things you’ll see from teams who have that success is (the challenge of) being able to back it up.

“You’ll find that with clubs that have won competitions, the following season or two (the challenge) is trying to keep those players.

“Cronulla are going through it at the moment. It’s tough, because it strips you of success.

“There’s a salary cap. There’s teams coming in and poaching your good players that you’ve actually produced and brought through the ranks.”

The Rabbitohs will be back in action on May 12 when they take on the struggling Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium before travelling to Perth for a crunch clash with leaders Melbourne.

Furner is adamant his team don’t have an attitude problem despite their leaky defence, but concedes the absence of Inglis to what is likely to be a season-ending injury was hurting the team.

“Yes, GI has been sorely missed,” Furner said.

“He’s a world-class player.

“Last year, a lot of the tries that were scored by Souths, they involved or was around GI.”