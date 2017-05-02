Shadows, memories that fight Cheika

Sometimes what you ‘think’ you’re doing correctly you are not. Therefore like the Zen, you have to find the truth so you evolve and walk your path where greatness awaits you.

Michael Cheika’s mayhem and outbursts from the box, and general fighting manner does give drama to the game. Going rogue is fun for the audience but perhaps not for his bosses.

Some of Cheika’s behaviour is OK. He has a fighting spirit, tough, a common touch but then it outpours to a weakness sometimes. The fight is the weakness. It’s what he’s been taught. But what you fight comes back to you, like a reflection.

The Zen master knows this which is why they always choose peace because they want to feel it, and they also want peace to return to them from the world. It comes to a deeper understanding – stop fighting.

When Cheika fights the All Blacks, he plays a weakness. He also won’t say their name, in my view, that’s a weakness. Playing mind games, you become the loser. You have to go deep within to find the answers; brushing things aside is not the wisest way to find the truth.

You won’t get it. Many brush over things as very few want to enter deeply into the heart and find the true answers. The illusion seems more satisfactory, but it isn’t. Cheika goes to the surface with not naming the All Blacks.

I can only gather he thinks he’s taking away their powers by not naming them, and perhaps he’s taking away the aura that they possess that some of his own players see. Surface, mind trickery that doesn’t work. But Cheika has placed himself there and probably doesn’t want to back out. He might look silly.

A couple of years ago I went to my local cafe in Oriental Parade, Wellington by myself. I had my shades on, and I was talking to myself, in my head. But being quite expressive my thoughts became gestures and I was sitting there smiling away at the conversation that ran through my head.

Then I saw a big Samoan guy smiling back at me. He seemed pretty cool at first but then he kept looking and smiling, just standing there on the footpath. A few minutes later my long black arrived and the big Samoan guy was still smiling at me.

He was smiling in a way that said – you’re pretty cool. But he was almost laughing! It made me a bit uncomfortable so I grabbed my coffee and went to the semi-sheltered part where this guy couldn’t see me.

I then saw him walk past a little later. This gave me some reassurance as he looked tough as opposed to weird.

I eventually had to leave. I walked past him ready to face him and show him I wasn’t too happy. I looked him in the eye and he registered my manner and he looked taken back.

A couple of weeks later when watching an All Black Test I saw him again. That’s that guy! It was actually Charlie Faumuina! I could tell he was a lovely guy with a great smile. So what was I thinking?

I spoke to a wise friend about it and I realised Charlie was smiling because he probably thought I was smiling at him for being an All Black! But if I hadn’t seen Charlie again, and had a wise friend to chat to, I could have remained with what I thought was the truth. But it wasn’t, it was a moment to evolve, and to be less mind, more heart and at one with what really is going on.

It taught me to remain true to my heart and not allow just anyone in (as the mind can do), but go to another level and recognise when the moment is genuine, and be open with that. Baggage, a past left with debris can put up all kinds of barriers. Next time I see Charlie I’ll thank him for the lesson learned and tell him he’s a gentle giant and a very strong one!

So with Cheika, he had an opportunity to evolve at last year’s Eden Park Test. The niggle went too far and he could have been leading the All Blacks in the second half if it wasn’t for Haylett-Petty’s little off ball shove. But Cheika’s plan had a consequence and the lesson was lost on him.

Cheika didn’t want to know the truth. He wanted it to be how his mind would like it to be – an illusion, and he remained caged within his restrictions placed by his own mind.

Just don’t expect to beat the All Blacks from there. It won’t happen.