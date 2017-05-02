Suns pleased to be wearing red in China

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans is pleased the Suns will wear their regular red-and-gold home guernsey when they play Port Adelaide in the historic AFL fixture in Shanghai in a fortnight.

The match will be the first played outside of Australia and New Zealand for premiership points.

The Power were against the Suns wearing their home strip as the predominantly red jersey would make them fan favourites in China.

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch told Radio5aa in February the Suns were playing “silly buggers” and if they didn’t wear something other than their home strip he threatened they wouldn’t be invited to future games in China.

Evans was surprised by Port’s reaction to the whole affair but is happy it’s been resolved well ahead of their clash on May 14.

“We were always of the belief we would wear our home guernsey or our away jersey as it’s of the same colouring,” Evans said.

“We’re pleased after all that it has been confirmed.”

“I’ve spoken to Keith Thomas (Port Adelaide chief executive) and he needs to pass on to all the people at his club that we’re committed to make this a great event… then work out with the AFL for plans beyond this year.”

Port Adelaide paid $500,000 for the rights to Gold Coast’s home game and Thomas told AFL.com.au he’s disappointed with the result.

“The guernsey issue is just a small component of a far bigger picture for Port Adelaide,” Thomas said.

“This is going to be a truly great day in the history of the Port Adelaide Football Club and the decision on the Gold Coast guernsey will not change that.”

The match at Jiangwan Stadium is sold out and expected to draw 11,000 people.