Tahs may move from Allianz to save pitch

Storm put on an offensive masterclass to topple the Dragons

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

The NSW Waratahs may consider relocating Saturday’s Super Rugby match against the Blues away from Allianz Stadium to protect the problematic playing surface before Sunday’s A-League grand final.

The NSW government was in touch with the Waratahs late on Monday afternoon to propose the game be moved to North Sydney Oval, a Waratahs spokesperson told AAP.

It comes amid major concern the pitch at Allianz won’t be in a fit state to host the A-League’s most important match of the year between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

While the Waratahs are open to discussing a venue shift, the massive logistical ramifications associated with broadcasting, ticketing and transport render a move unlikely at such a late stage.

Football Federation Australia and the SCG Trust are meeting on Tuesday morning to talk over options.

“I’ll be at a meeting at the stadium in the morning,” FFA chief executive David Gallop told AAP.

“And I will certainly take the opportunity, as I have done over the last couple of months, to impress on them they do all that they can to make sure the pitch is of a standard which is right for our game.

“They know it’s important to us. We’ve said it a lot of times to them and we’re sure they’ll do their best.

“They’ve (the Waratahs) got broadcast and scheduling commitments and the need to have adequate breaks between games, all the things that impact it.”