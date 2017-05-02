Naiyaravoro in doubt for Tahs’ next match

Darkness! Stunning conclusion to a thriller in the Pro 12

Powerful winger Taqele Naiyaravoro is in major doubt for the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby home clash with the Blues in Sydney on Saturday.

Naiyaravoro, who is the Waratahs joint-leading tryscorer this season with three despite making just three starts, had a hand scanned on Monday for a possible break.

Waratahs and Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley said Naiyaravoro would be a big loss for NSW if he was ruled out.

“But it gives an opportunity to another guy in our team,” Foley said.

“In our outside backs we’ve got a lot of players who have been putting up their hands and want that opportunity.”

The Tahs win over Queensland last Saturday lifted them two places to second in the Australian conference, five points behind the pacesetting Brumbies.

It broke a three-match losing run.

“I think it (the win) instils a lot more belief and a lot of confidence in what we’ve been doing,” Foley said.

“‘I don’t think it’s made our season by any means, but for the team it’s a big step forward.”

Foley said the concussion problem he had earlier in the season, which forced him to miss several games, was no longer an issue.

He booted 19 points in the away win over the Reds, exerting more influence on the game than opposing five-eighth and Wallabies rival Quade Cooper.

Foley stressed limiting the amount of unstructured ball the Blues got would be important.

“For us, it’s holding the ball; continuity and being patient with attack puts them under pressure,” Foley said.