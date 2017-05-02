Waratahs could be shafted to aid A-League grand final pitch

Excitement for Sunday afternoon’s blockbuster A-League grand final has been somewhat tempered by the discussion of the Allianz Stadium pitch, but Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory players could be set to receive a timely bit of good news ahead of the season-decider.
Sydney has hosting rights thanks to their Premiers Plate finish at the end of the regular season and will host the big dance inside Allianz Stadium, however the NSW Waratahs will be playing against the Blues in a Super Rugby clash less than 24 hours earlier on the same pitch.
There are serious concerns about the state of the park come kickoff for the biggest game of the year in Australian football.
Talks about the possibility of moving the Waratahs fixture to preserve the Allianz surface for the grand final are now underway.
The impact of rucks, mauls and scrums on a pitch will cause damage to the already-maligned turf, digging it up and creating divots and loose ground across the stadium.
The stadium staff will have a little under 19 hours to fix and prepare the ground.
At this stage, the Super Rugby game will still be going ahead as planned, however, the Waratahs have been approached by the FFA and SCG Trust – who own Allianz – and a meeting will take place to decide the fate of the match against the Blues.
If the game is to be moved, then North Sydney Oval will be the revised location.
However, the chances of moving the Tahs, Blues and all that comes with a Super Rugby game is unlikely, purely because of the time constraints with the weekend closing in.
While the FFA and Waratahs may come to an agreement, any such deal will also require approval from broadcaster Fox Sports.
Both Sydney and Melbourne players have expressed concerns over the state of the pitch earlier in the week.
Melbourne defender Daniel Georgievski has been vocal in his assessment of the turf.
“You can’t be playing a semi-final, and now a final, on a ground like I saw on Saturday night,” he said about Sydney’s home ground.
“It’s dreadful.
“It’s harsh words, but it’s the truth.
“For AFL grand finals, NRL grand finals, the pitch is always perfect, we’ve got to have the same.”
May 2nd 2017 @ 11:59am
Rory said | May 2nd 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Just checking, shafted is the deliberate headline instead of shifted?
May 2nd 2017 @ 12:15pm
buddy said | May 2nd 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
On a number of occasions I have put forward an argument for pre-allocating the ground to be used for the final game of the a league season. Whilst it may take away the perceived home field advantage for the higher placed team, it establishes a degree of certainty. If Allianz was chosen last year before the season started, I’m fairly sure that the scheduling leading up to the showpiece game would look quite different and the semi final may not have been played on a “cow paddock” last weekend. People wishing to attend could book their flights in advance (neutrals or interested parties) and there might not be the ridiculous price gouging that went on last season with the airlines when Adelaide suddenly found themselves hosting and demand way outstripped any regular demand for seats to Adelaide from Sydney. Finals could be rotated around with a proviso that stadiums meet a certain standard – which most do in the main….alternatively, have a finals venue established that is consistent every year – does it make any difference to the clubs really? someone has to travel and FFA take the money anyway. A final in Wellington would be good – lovely stadium within walking distance from the city centre and packed to the rafters rather than that mass of empty yellow seats that we see each time except when the All blacks play there!
oh well, keep dreaming!