Waratahs could be shafted to aid A-League grand final pitch

Excitement for Sunday afternoon’s blockbuster A-League grand final has been somewhat tempered by the discussion of the Allianz Stadium pitch, but Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory players could be set to receive a timely bit of good news ahead of the season-decider.

Sydney has hosting rights thanks to their Premiers Plate finish at the end of the regular season and will host the big dance inside Allianz Stadium, however the NSW Waratahs will be playing against the Blues in a Super Rugby clash less than 24 hours earlier on the same pitch.

There are serious concerns about the state of the park come kickoff for the biggest game of the year in Australian football.

Talks about the possibility of moving the Waratahs fixture to preserve the Allianz surface for the grand final are now underway.

The impact of rucks, mauls and scrums on a pitch will cause damage to the already-maligned turf, digging it up and creating divots and loose ground across the stadium.

The stadium staff will have a little under 19 hours to fix and prepare the ground.

At this stage, the Super Rugby game will still be going ahead as planned, however, the Waratahs have been approached by the FFA and SCG Trust – who own Allianz – and a meeting will take place to decide the fate of the match against the Blues.

If the game is to be moved, then North Sydney Oval will be the revised location.

However, the chances of moving the Tahs, Blues and all that comes with a Super Rugby game is unlikely, purely because of the time constraints with the weekend closing in.

While the FFA and Waratahs may come to an agreement, any such deal will also require approval from broadcaster Fox Sports.

Both Sydney and Melbourne players have expressed concerns over the state of the pitch earlier in the week.

Melbourne defender Daniel Georgievski has been vocal in his assessment of the turf.

“You can’t be playing a semi-final, and now a final, on a ground like I saw on Saturday night,” he said about Sydney’s home ground.

“It’s dreadful.

“It’s harsh words, but it’s the truth.

“For AFL grand finals, NRL grand finals, the pitch is always perfect, we’ve got to have the same.”