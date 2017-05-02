Waratahs won’t move Saturday match despite request to help A-League grand final pitch

Brisbane Roar keeper suffers more pain with blow to the head

The NSW Waratahs will not move their Saturday night Super Rugby fixturing hosting the Blues away from Allianz Stadium despite exploring the possibility earlier today.

With the A-League Grand Final to be played at the ground, and concerns existing over the quality of the surface, the Waratahs were understood to be looking at the possibility of moving their match to another ground so as to leave Allianz Stadium in the best condition possible for Sunday’s match.

However, the Waratahs released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that the match would remain at Allianz Stadium.

“NSW Waratahs can confirm that Saturday’s Super Rugby game against the Auckland Blues will remain at Allianz Stadium,” read the statement.

“While consideration was given to the request made by NSW Government late on Monday 1 May, out of interest for the NSW Waratahs fans and supporters as well as other stakeholders, the game will remain at the Tahs’ home ground, Allianz Stadium.”

FFA CEO David Gallop said effort would be made to reduce the impact of the pitch on Sunday’s match.

“We appreciate the efforts of Venues NSW, the Minister and the Waratahs to explore the option of moving Saturday night’s rugby match,” said Gallop.

“These things are always more complicated than perhaps first envisaged. The fact is our Grand Final deserves a world-class surface and the traffic on Allianz Stadium makes this a challenge.

“The standard of the pitch last Saturday night had a noticeably detrimental effect on the play and we implore the Trust to work hard on minimising the impact of the rugby match to ensure the Hyundai A-League Grand Final is played on a surface that befits the occasion and the stature of the Grand Final as one of Australia’s showpiece sporting events.”

Victory’s Daniel Georgievski was previously outspoken in his assessment of the turf.

“You can’t be playing a semi-final, and now a final, on a ground like I saw on Saturday night,” he said about Sydney’s home ground.

“It’s dreadful.

“It’s harsh words, but it’s the truth.

“For AFL grand finals, NRL grand finals, the pitch is always perfect, we’ve got to have the same.”