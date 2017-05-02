Western Force injury crisis worsens with prop Daley staring down long sideline stint

The Western Force’s injury crisis has reached breaking point, with prop Ben Daley the latest player to be cut down by a serious setback.

Daley injured his knee in last week’s 24-15 loss to the Lions.

The Force are still waiting on the final results from scans, but it’s likely Daley will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season.

He joins fellow prop Jermaine Ainsley (knee), winger Chance Peni (groin), flanker Angus Cottrell (knee), and scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens (knee) on the long-term injury list.

Fullback Dane Haylett-Petty (hamstring), skipper Ben McCalman (shoulder), lock Matt Philip (foot), Luke Morahan (fractured cheekbone), and Michael Ruru (ankle) are also out injured.

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman (calf) and fellow second-rower Richard Arnold (calf) are a chance to return in Saturday’s clash with the Sharks in Durban, while utility back Marcel Brache has passed a concussion test and also flew to South Africa with the team.

The Force have defied their horror injury toll to put in a series of brave performances this season.

Five of their six losses have been by nine points or less, but they’ll face a massive test against the Sharks, who have never lost to the Force in Durban.

Daley, who arrived at the Force at the end of last season, has been plagued by injuries over the past four years.

The former Reds prop managed just four Super Rugby games last season after tearing his pectoral.

A shoulder dislocation hindered his 2015 campaign, while he also battled injuries in the previous two years before that.

His most bizarre injury came in 2013, when Daley’s scalp was opened to the bone by a horrific 30cm gash after he slipped while doing squats and crashed into a metal box.

Daley made a strong start to his time at the Force, but his injury absence leaves another worrying hole for coach Dave Wessels to fill.

Wessels has already been forced to call upon a number of injury fill-ins from grade ranks, as well as three of the club’s development players.